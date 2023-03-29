Kelowna native and Humboldt Broncos goaltender Jared Picklyk has been suspended for the rest of the SJHL season. (@hockeyaddicts/Twitter)

Kelowna native and Humboldt Broncos goaltender Jared Picklyk has been suspended for the rest of the SJHL season. (@hockeyaddicts/Twitter)

Kelowna goalie suspended for rest of SJHL season after refusing breath screening

Hours earlier, Jared Picklyk helped the Humboldt Broncos advance to the SJHL semifinals

A Kelowna goaltender has had his season come to an end early.

Humboldt Broncos 20-year-old goaltender and Kelowna native Jared Picklyk has been suspended for the rest of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s (SJHL) season after being arrested early Saturday morning (March 25).

The Humboldt RCMP told Kelowna Capital News around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday morning, Picklyk was arrested for refusal to comply with breath screening demand after crashing his pick-up truck into a house. No one was injured.

Hours before the incident, Picklyk led the Broncos to a 6-2 win and a 4-1 series win against the Nipawin Hawks to advance to the SJHL semi-finals.

Picklyk is scheduled to appear in Humboldt Provincial Court on Monday, May 8.

The investigation is still ongoing.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets forward Cristall named one of the best in B.C.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors recognize players, fans and volunteers in annual awards

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

drunk drivinghockeyHumboldtHumboldt BroncosKelownaOkanaganSports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More work needed to make hockey safe for LGBTQ people: former pro player

Just Posted

A 24-year-old man has been identified as the person who died when a train hit a car near the 200th Street crossing in Langley City Sunday morning, March 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 24-year-old man identified as person who died in Langley train and car collision

Aldergrove Library. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
What’s going on at the library in Langley?

Fred brought his umbrella to Seedy Saturday at Derek Doubleday Arboretum on March 25. Despite the inclement weather, a record 500 turned out. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Bad weather couldn’t keep people away from Seedy Saturday in Langley

‘An introduction to miniature fashion design and alterations’ drew more than 20 people to the Langley City branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library to try their hand at making clothing for dolls and plush toys on Saturday, March 25. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Workshop on ‘miniature fashion’ for dolls draws good turnout at Langley City library

Pop-up banner image