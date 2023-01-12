Gracie Graham (right) has two points in three games as Canada is undefeated at the U18 women’s world championships in Sweden. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Gracie Graham (right) has two points in three games as Canada is undefeated at the U18 women’s world championships in Sweden. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Kelowna hockey player helps Canada reach U18 women’s world championship semis

Gracie Graham has two points in three games at the tournament through three games

The Canadian U18 women’s hockey team is off to the semifinals of the World Championships, thanks in part to a Kelowna resident.

Defenceman Gracie Graham has two points (one goal, one assist) at the tournament in Sweden, helping lead Canada to an undefeated preliminary round. Her two points came in the tournament opening game against Finland.

In the three preliminary games, Canada beat Finland 8-0, Sweden 4-2, and the United States 3-1.

Graham, who is Kelowna Rocket Max Graham’s sister, plays for Kelowna’s Rink Hockey Academy (RHA) in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL).

The team is off until Saturday when they play in the tournament’s semifinal. Their opponent and puck drop is still to be announced.

READ MORE: Grace, Too: Kelowna skater to dress for Team Canada

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets Cristall, Price to play on biggest stage at top CHL prospects game

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadahockeyIIHF world junior hockeyKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
After banner world juniors, Connor Bedard not focusing on NHL draft
Next story
VIDEO: Overtime gives local curler and team first of 2 consecutive wins

Just Posted

Langley owners of dogs must license them or renew their licences annually. (Langley Advance Times files)
Licence renewals due for Langley Township dogs

Crews were called to a house fire at 30th Avenue and 240th Street in April 2021. It was reported around 3 a.m by a local firefighter who was driving to the scene of a motor vehicle crash. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Take opportunity to thank Langley’s first responders

“Stephanie Bailey, animal care expert and Langley resident, works with a rat on the set of the upcoming documentary ‘Rat City’ that is set to air on CBC’s The Nature of Things on Friday, Jan. 13. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Rats, camera, action: Langley resident gets creative in a new rat documentary

Langley’s own Nicholas Meister is playing with Team Pierce at the BC Men’s Curling Championships in Chilliwack this week. Their team won in 2022, and are hoping to do well this time out. They played and won their first game Thursday in overtime. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Overtime gives local curler and team first of 2 consecutive wins