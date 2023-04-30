Kelowna native latest signed to play hoops for Vancouver Bandits

Grant Shephard, a 6 ft. 10 in. forward with an impressive record of scoring, has been signed to play for the Vancouver Bandits pro basketball team – part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) playing out of Langley Events Centre. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times) Grant Shephard, a 6 ft. 10 in. forward with an impressive record of scoring, has been signed to play for the Vancouver Bandits pro basketball team – part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) playing out of Langley Events Centre. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times) Grant Shephard, a 6 ft. 10 in. forward with an impressive record of scoring, has been signed to play for the Vancouver Bandits pro basketball team – part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) playing out of Langley Events Centre. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times) Grant Shephard, a 6 ft. 10 in. forward with an impressive record of scoring, has been signed to play for the Vancouver Bandits pro basketball team – part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) playing out of Langley Events Centre. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times) Grant Shephard, a 6 ft. 10 in. forward with an impressive record of scoring, has been signed to play for the Vancouver Bandits pro basketball team – part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) playing out of Langley Events Centre. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times) Grant Shephard, a 6 ft. 10 in. forward with an impressive record of scoring, has been signed to play for the Vancouver Bandits pro basketball team – part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) playing out of Langley Events Centre. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

After the most decorated season of his career, Carleton University Ravens’ 6-foot-10 forward Grant Shephard has been signed to play in Langley.

It was announce late this week that Shephard, a native of Kelowna, joins the Vancouver Bandits for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

“This group is full of guys hungry to win and compete all summer. The season brings a huge opportunity for growth and I can’t wait to show the Vancouver fanbase the energy they are looking for,” Shephard said.

He recently finished his fifth season of U SPORTS hoops and is coming off of back-to-back national championships with the Carleton in 2022 and 2023.

The 2022-23 campaign saw Shephard garner recognition as an Ontario University Athletics (OUA) second team all-star, as well as a nod as a U SPORTS Final 8 tournament all-star thanks to helping Carleton win its 17th national title.

Shephard finished second on the Ravens in scoring, averaging 14.8 points and led the team in rebounds with 10 per game. His 60.9-per-cent accuracy from field goal range not only led the Ravens, but placed him fifth in the nation.

The skilled big man leaves Carleton with U SPORTS career averages of 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds on 60.4 per cent shooting from the field in 22.1 minutes per game. Shephard split his five years of post-secondary basketball between the University of British Columbia (2017-20) and Carleton (2021-23).

RECENT: Vancouver Bandits sign former Ottawa BlackJack Nick Ward

This will be Shephard’s third stint in the CEBL, after previously being drafted as a U SPORTS development athlete by the Bandits in 2019 and the Niagara River Lions in 2021.

During two CEBL seasons, Shephard appeared in a combined 20 games and averaged 8.4 minutes, 2.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

“I am extremely grateful and looking forward to joining the Bandits family again,” Shephard shared.

“I take immense pride in being able to begin my professional career for my home province and I am excited to get to work.”

Shephard is no stranger to LEC.

Before taking his talents to Montverde Academy in Florida, where he finished his high school career at the prestigious preparatory basketball program, Shephard played for his hometown Kelowna Secondary Owls.

Shephard and the Owls won the 2016 B.C. AAAA provincial championship at LEC – Shephard, only in Grade 11 at the time, took home MVP honours, explained Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius.

“Grant is a proven U SPORTS winner. He has great size and the ability to be an impact player in the CEBL. We are really excited to start working with Grant,” Julius said.

The Bandits tip-off the 2023 CEBL campaign on Saturday, May 27, when the club takes on the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Canada Life Centre.

Fans will have their first chance to watch Shephard on home soil at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, when Vancouver welcomes the Calgary Surge for its first-ever visit to LEC.

A key highlight of Vancouver’s fifth CEBL campaign will be its hosting of Championship Weekend, which takes place between Friday and Sunday, Agul 11 to 13.

RELATED: Highlight to Bandits’ season will be hosting 2023 Championship Weekend

An annual celebration of the highest level of Canadian professional basketball, Championship Weekend features a post-season format that combines three games of playoff basketball as part of a multi-day festival experience designed to celebrate the intersection of arts, culture and sport. As hosts of Championship Weekend, the Bandits receive an automatic semifinal berth.

Vancouver Bandits are British Columbia’s professional basketball team.

As the westernmost club in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), the Bandits offer an entertainment experience that combines a fast-paced game day atmosphere with a presentation of some of Canada’s top professional athletes within a world-class venue at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

.