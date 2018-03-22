Kim wins in season debut

Andy Kim overcame a poor start on day three of the 54-hole MJT Humber College PGM Classic to capture top spot in the junior boys’ division.
The event ran March 17-19 with the first 36 holes at Vancouver’s University Golf Club before switching to Vancouver Golf Club in Coquitlam for the final round.
This was the first event of the season as the MJT kicked off its 20th anniversary.
The 18-year-old Kim shot rounds of 69-71-71 to finish 5-under par and capture the Hoselton Trophy by four strokes.
Two other local golfers also placed top three in their respective divisions.
Emma Yang, 15, finished tied for second in the girls’ 15 to 18 division after shooting 223, two strokes back of the winner.
And Jackson Jacob, 16, shot a three-round total of 230 to place third in the juvenile boys division.
