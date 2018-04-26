KURT LANGMANN PHOTO The captains of the DW Poppy Secondary and New Zealand’s Te Awamutu College exchanged gifts following a friendly rugby match at Poppy Secondary’s sports fields.

Kiwi rugby team enjoys Langley hospitality

Cultural exchange: DW Poppy Secondary and New Zealand’s Te Awamutu College

It was a “lop-sided game, as expected,” according to DW Poppy Secondary’s rugby coach Stuart Crowley.

A visiting team of 28 rugby players from New Zealand’s Te Awamutu College billeted with DW Poppy families for three days and their cultural exchange included demonstrations of Maori dance at Poppy and culminated with the friendly game on Thursday afternoon.

Poppy’s team was outplayed by the visitors, as could be expected considering that the sport is the island nation’s national pastime.

However, Poppy coach Kyle Barry told the teams during a luncheon following the game that Poppy is working hard to make the game the “number one sport here too.”

Barry also said, “What a thrill it’s been to have you here, and I hope your billets have been good hosts for all of you.”

Crowley and Barry also presented the visiting team from New Zealand with Rugby Canada shorts and socks as keepsakes of their visit. The captains of the DW Poppy Secondary and New Zealand’s Te Awamutu College exchanged gifts, as well.

The visiting team are on a two-week visit to Canada and the US, and have also spent three days each with hosts from Semiahmoo and Chuckanut as well as Poppy. They will visit Los Angeles and Disneyland before returning to New Zealand.

IMG_6956.MOV

Te Awamutu is a town in the Waikato in the North Island of New Zealand. It is the council seat of the Waipa District and serves as a service town for the farming communities which surround it. Te Awamutu is located some 30 km south of Hamilton on State Highway 3, one of the two main routes south from Auckland and Hamilton.

Tainui Maori first settled in the area in about 1450, according to noted Tainui historian Te Hurinui-Jones. Te Awamutu means “the river cut short”, as it marked the end of the navigable section of the Mangapiko Stream. Te Awamutu was the birthplace of the first Maori King, Pōtatau Te Wherowhero (died 1860).

 

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO DW Poppy Secondary’s rugby coaches Stuart Crowley and Kyle Barry presented the visiting team from New Zealand with Rugby Canada shorts and socks Thursday.

Previous story
Montreal Habs goalie Carey Price stops by B.C. hometown for rodeo

Just Posted

House fire in Aldergrove

Flames shooting out what appears to be the chimney

Langleys seventh ‘rattiest’ municipality in B.C.

There are a number of ways to reduce risk of infestation says rodent removal expert

Judgment levied in Langley mushroom skimming

A court has fined a man who made off with thousands worth of mushrooms

SLIDESHOW: Kodiaks ground Lightning

Photos from Credo Christian’s 1-0 victory over Langley Christian in senior girls soccer

Jr. Blaze burn Cards

Langley Junior squad improves to 2-1 after 7-4 victory over Abbotsford

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

B.C. skydiver lands safely after cutting away main chute

Greater Victoria emergency services called after witnesses saw spiralling chute

Police, coast guard searching after man falls into Fraser River

Boats, divers and a helicopter involved in looking for man who fell into the water in Delta

Elderly man who went missing from a BC Ferry still hasn’t been found

Delta Police investigation has deemed incident non-suspicious in nature

Kiwi rugby team enjoys Langley hospitality

Cultural exchange: DW Poppy Secondary and New Zealand’s Te Awamutu College

VIDEO: Mounties seek help identifying ‘makeup bandit’ in bank robbery

Suspect appears to have used makeup or fake tanner to possibly cover tattoos or scars, police say

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Most Read