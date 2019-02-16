The Kodiaks went head-to-head with the Ice Hawks, securing the eventual win. (Sarah Grochowski Photo)

Kodiaks begin best-of-seven series strong

The Kodiaks opened their quarter-final playoff series by defeating the Delta Ice Hawks on home ice.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks opened their quarter-final playoff series on Friday by defeating the Delta Ice Hawks on home ice with a final score of 3-1.

The Kodiaks were able to match the Ice Hawk’s first goal with swift power play action led by scorer David Padgham. The game was tied 1-1 at the 8:56 timestamp of the second period.

The Kodiaks were able to turn the tide with an even-strength shot on net by Clayton Schroeder, leading the scoreboard with home 2-1.

Many from the home crowd jumped out of their seats in celebration.

From there the team’s momentum continued to escalate, keeping them on the offence, swirling the Ice Hawk’s net during the third period.

RELATED: Aldergrove Kodiaks clobber Knights

With 1:02 left on the clock in the final period, Aldergrove’s Hayden Vetterl shot on an empty net due to heavy defensive efforts by the Ice Hawk’s goalie and offence players.

The Kodiaks managed 45 shots on goal at the 1:03 mark, compared to the Ice Hawk’s 20.

From there, the Kodiak’s playoff win against Delta was just a matter of time.

Davin Padgham, Clayton Schroeder and Hayden Vetter each secured both a goal and assist during the match.

Game two of the best-of-seven series is scheduled away, for Sunday night at the Ladner Leisure Centre.

Previous story
NBA, FIBA announce plans for pro league in Africa

Just Posted

Kodiaks begin best-of-seven series strong

The Kodiaks opened their quarter-final playoff series by defeating the Delta Ice Hawks on home ice.

Heritage proposal for Aldergrove fire hall at a ‘standstill’

The Alder Grove Heritage Society faces a delay in knowing the fate of the fire hall due to tenants slated to live in the building until 2020.

Langley hosting high-flying fun at annual gymnastics tournament

Action runs Friday through Sunday at the Langley Events Centre fieldhouse.

Langley Secondary students rehearse upcoming musical comedy

The Langley Secondary Musical Theatre Company presents Guys and Dolls on Feb. 22.

Guatemala mission offers hope, health

Peninsula team to visit remote villages, build a home, in Piedra Blanca

B.C. students win Great Waters Challenge video contest

Video, mural and song about saving the salmon claims the top prize

Stabbing at Lower Mainland banquet hall sends male to hospital

RCMP says victim has ‘non-life threatening’ injuries, incident still under investigation

Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary

Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

B.C. couple attacked with acid, slashed with knife in Vietnam

Warning, graphic images: Man has burns on 80 per cent of his body, slashed with knife

Northern B.C. First Nation clan says ancient tools found at pipeline work site

Archeologists from the Smithsonian Institute estimate one of the stones found dates back up to 3500 years

Man taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, burns after fire at RV park

Firefighters find man suffering from smoke inhalation, burns to face and hands: battalion chief

No winning ticket for Friday night’s $16.8 million Lotto Max jackpot

Next jackpot expected to be $25 million

Most Read