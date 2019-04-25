Kodiaks bite bears

Langley football team runs over Surrey rivals

North Langley Kodiaks flattened the North Surrey Bears 42-0 Sunday, April 21 at Bear Creek Park.

Kodiaks tacklers had a productive game, with Claran Davies making four solo tackles, while Graeme Goddard, Nolan Speers, and Tysen Bright recorded three, and Stryker Roloff, Jesse Tomica, Josh Fletcher made two each.

Kodiaks starting quarterback Trey Jones threw for 105 yards while backup quarterback Samir Colby threw for 45.

Dallas Pattenden recovered a Bears fumble and Bachuoch Michael had one interception and an 85 yard punt return for a touchdown.

Kodiaks running backs took advantage of holes in the offensive line. Jun Jun Cadacio ran for 70 yards and one touchdown while Ethan Bernardin had 55 yards and three touchdowns.

Terrel Jones kept the Bears back with long kickoffs averaging 45 yards each.

