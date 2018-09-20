Kodiaks claw back but fall 3-4 to Wolf Pack

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks Justin Ralph (#14) and Sydney Lee (#17) put the pressure on the visiting keeper at ACUCC. Ralph scored to even the game at 3-3 against the North Vancouver Wolf Pack Sept. 19.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks fought back to even up a 3-0 deficit Wednesday against the visiting North Vancouver Wolf Pack, but the Pack managed to score on a power play before the final buzzer went.

The 3-4 loss in front of a hometown crowd at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) makes it four losses in five Junior B hockey games so far this season.

The Pack outshot the Kodiaks 39-31, but it was the eight penalty kills the Kodiaks took that kept them down. The Pack scored twice on their eight power plays, along with a short-handed goal to put them up 3-0 halfway through the game, while the Kodiaks scored once on four power plays.

Ty Pickering scored the Kodiaks’ first goal on a power play in the final seconds of the second period with assist from Paulvir Dosanjh.

The Kodiaks came on strong in the third period with one from Dayton Spink just 13 seconds into the period, assisted by Pickering. Pickering was awarded the game’s third star that night for his goal and assist.

Kodiak Justin Ralph followed that up five minutes later to even the score at 3-3. His assists came from Conor Byrne and Lucas Thompson.

However, Spink took a ten minute misconduct for head contact at 14:43 and the Pack followed through with the winning goal less than a minute later.

Kodiak’ keeper Michael Lauriente was pulled in the final minute for the man advantage but the Kodiaks were unable to put it past Pack’s keeper Jonathan Holloway.

The Kodiaks will be looking to improve their standing in the Harold Brittain conference with a busy weekend of away games at Mission City Outlaws on Saturday, Sept. 22 and at Langley Trappers on Sunday, Sept. 23, before returning to the ACUCC to host the Abbotsford Pilots, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 7:15 p.m. puck drop.

The Kodiaks travel to Richmond to play the Sockeyes Thursday, Sept. 27 and to Delta to play the Ice Hawks Tuesday, Oct. 2 before returning to the ACUCC to host the Port Moody Panthers, Wednesday, Oct. 3, puck drop 7:15 p.m.