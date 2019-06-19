North Langley Kodiaks Stryker Roloff makes a catch against the Chilliwack Giants during a 23-0 blowout that clinched a spot in the finals for the midget team. Jackie Mitchell photo

Kodiaks clinch spot in finals

Langley team and B.C. champions continue to dominate

North Langley Kodiaks booked their spot into the midget provincial final, taking down the Chilliwack Giants 23-0 at McLeod Athletic Park on Sunday (June 16).

The Kodiaks defence was stingy and active against the Giants all game with the defensive highlight being Bachuoch Michael beginning from his own end zone and running back a missed Giants field goal attempt 110 yards for a touchdown.

Ciaran Davies lead the way for the Kodiaks with five solo tackles, Stryker Roloff had four, Brodie Thomas,Dallas Pattenden, Jesse Tomica, and Josh Fletcher with three each.

Stryker Roloff and Bachuoch Michael also had an interception each and Ronil Chand had a fumble recovery.

On offence the Kodiaks quarterback Samuel Colby threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns and had 12 yards rushing.

Running back Ethan Bernardin had 25 yards rushing and one receiving touchdown.

For the receivers Trehjen Bhullar had 45 yards and one touchdown, Stryker Roloff had 65 yards, Bachuoch Michael 38, and Brodie Thomas 35.

The provincial final is this Sunday, June 23 in Mission.

READ MORE: VIDEO: North Langley Kodiaks resume winning ways

READ MORE: Kodiaks football team claims second provincial championship

Kodiaks won the British Columbia Community Football Association (BCCFA) provincial championships for the second year in a row last year

In 2018, the team went undefeated for the entire season, with an 11-0 record, finally defeating Victoria Spartans 17-7 in Coquitlam.

It was the Kodiaks’ third year as a team and their third trip to the provincials.

.

