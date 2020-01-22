The Aldergrove Kodiaks took down the White Rock Whalers, notching yet another win on Saturday night. (Kurt Langmann/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Kodiaks clock another win in mad dash for playoffs

The bears took down the White Rock Whalers 5-4 in overtime

Aldergrove Kodiaks are rising through the ranks with another win this week.

Saturday, Jan. 18, saw the Kodiaks beat the White Rock Whalers 5-4 in overtime at the Centennial Arena.

Although the Whalers opened the scoring at the one-minute mark of the game, the bears finished it with five goals, including two made on a powerplay in the first period.

The Kodiaks ultimately broke a 4-4 tie after White Rock scored the only goal of the third period, sending the game into overtime.

Aldergrove’s Justin Ralph secured the gaming-winning goal at 2:43, and bumped the team’s wins up to a total of 19.

Bear forward Mathieu Melanson was named third star with two assists.

The bears outshot the Whalers 40-26, with a final score of 5-4.

Aldergrove played the Langley Trappers on Wednesday night (Jan. 22) at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

READ MORE: Kodiaks top three wins with a hattrick

The bears currently stand in fourth place, with a viable shot at making the playoffs for late Feb. With 19 wins and 15 losses, Aldergrove sits a point behind both the Mission City Outlaws and the Ridge Meadows Flames, who both have 20 wins this season.

With just over three weeks remaining in the regular schedule – and seven games for the Kodiaks – things couldn’t be much tighter in the Brittain Conference standings, said a Pacific Junior Hockey League spokesperson.

Just six points separate first place from fourth as Langley (45), Mission (43), Ridge Meadows (41) and Aldergrove (39) battle for playoff positions.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Volunteers; the rock behind every curling tournament

Just Posted

Snowy freeway crashes in Aldergrove ‘overwhelm’ fire crews

Luckily, no firefighters were seriously injured during last week’s weather warnings

Kodiaks clock another win in mad dash for playoffs

The bears took down the White Rock Whalers 5-4 in overtime

Borrow $8 billion for Fraser Valley rail link, Abbotsford mayor urges province

Henry Braun urges province to borrow billions to connect Abbotsford & Chilliwack to Metro Vancouver

Langley not moving fast enough on retail pot: former Surrey councillor

Barinder Rasode is now a cannabis firm CEO

ON COOKING IN LANGLEY: Slowly cut back to minimize fat intake

Trying to keep to that New Year’s resolution to get healthier, Chef Dez offers some tips

Anti-pipeline protests in support of Wet’suwet’en continue at B.C. government buildings

‘We are unarmed, they have guns,’ protesters chanted on Wednesday morning

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

Theo the 800-pound pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island

“He’s doing really well, lost quite a few pounds and can run now.”

Pooches Jasper and Jake bring comfort to Abbotsford Police Department

Comfort dogs there for cuddles and play time when needed

One dead following pedestrian collision in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights

Incident occurred just after 7 a.m. on 24 Avenue near 188 Street

Horgan unveils B.C. cabinet shuffle changes

Premier John Horgan has made three major changes to his cabinet

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

B.C.’s first ride-hailing app to launch in Tofino, Whistler in February

The Whistle! app will be available in Tofino on Feb.1 and in Whistler Feb. 6.

Councillor resigns in Revelstoke after colleagues approved 67% raise

Council approved a 134 per cent raise for the mayor of Revelstoke

Most Read