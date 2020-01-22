Kodiaks clock another win in mad dash for playoffs

The bears took down the White Rock Whalers 5-4 in overtime

The Aldergrove Kodiaks took down the White Rock Whalers, notching yet another win on Saturday night. (Kurt Langmann/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove Kodiaks are rising through the ranks with another win this week.

Saturday, Jan. 18, saw the Kodiaks beat the White Rock Whalers 5-4 in overtime at the Centennial Arena.

Although the Whalers opened the scoring at the one-minute mark of the game, the bears finished it with five goals, including two made on a powerplay in the first period.

The Kodiaks ultimately broke a 4-4 tie after White Rock scored the only goal of the third period, sending the game into overtime.

Aldergrove’s Justin Ralph secured the gaming-winning goal at 2:43, and bumped the team’s wins up to a total of 19.

Bear forward Mathieu Melanson was named third star with two assists.

The bears outshot the Whalers 40-26, with a final score of 5-4.

Aldergrove played the Langley Trappers on Wednesday night (Jan. 22) at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

The bears currently stand in fourth place, with a viable shot at making the playoffs for late Feb. With 19 wins and 15 losses, Aldergrove sits a point behind both the Mission City Outlaws and the Ridge Meadows Flames, who both have 20 wins this season.

With just over three weeks remaining in the regular schedule – and seven games for the Kodiaks – things couldn’t be much tighter in the Brittain Conference standings, said a Pacific Junior Hockey League spokesperson.

Just six points separate first place from fourth as Langley (45), Mission (43), Ridge Meadows (41) and Aldergrove (39) battle for playoff positions.