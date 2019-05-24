Kodiaks JunJun Cadacio Jr. runs the ball against Mission at their April 28 game. The final score was Kodiaks 50, Mission Niners 22. Photo courtesy Jackie Mitchell

Kodiaks dominate spring season

Seven lopsided wins in a row for the 2018 provincial midget champions

There are wins and there are winning streaks.

And then there is the Langley Kodiaks midget football team.

So far, spring season has been a romp for the 2018 midget provincial champions, who have won seven games in a row so far.

With one exception, the games have all been blowouts, with rivals unable to get past the Kodiaks defence to get on the scoreboard.

Only one time, on April 14, did it play out differently, with Meadow Ridge managing to make more of a fight.

But it wasn’t exactly close, with a final score of 50-22 in favour of the Kodiaks.

READ MORE: Kodiaks football team claims second provincial championship

Head coach Chad Henderson said this year’s team is even better than the powerhouse that dominated last season, when the Kodiaks went all the way to the championship final without a loss.

“I think we’re a bit better team,” Henderson said.

“We’ve got a little more youth and a little more skill at quarterback.”

That’s a reference to new QB Trey Jones, who has led the Kodiaks offence to multiple wins.

Henderson is happy to talk about the winning streak, saying he isn’t worried about jinxing it.

He noted the spring season doesn’t include some of the tougher midget teams who play the fall schedule, like Victoria.

There will be a championship at the close of the spring season, then the Langley team will get ready to start over and fight for supremacy in the fall.

North Langley Bantam Bears are also having a good season.

Last year’s winners of the bantam provincial championships, the Bears have compiled a record of six wins and one loss so far.

Bears also have one blowout game, defeating Chilliwack 21-0 on April 7.

Bears head coach Jason Williams has a straightforward explanation for their success.

He credits players on “both sides of the ball,” including the special teams.

“We have a phenomenal quarterback and a defence that bends but never breaks,” Williams said.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Bears #16 Owen Sieben and #80 Juan Valle in action May 12. Photo courtesy Dalbhir Jangra

Previous story
Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals
Next story
Drake passions heat up with Raptors’ run as crucial game approaches

Just Posted

Winner announced in Langley Total Makeover Contest

Cheri McBride thanked friends and family for supporting her

Public invited to Alzheimer walk in Langley

A Langley seniors complex and a North Langley business group have teamed… Continue reading

OPP looking for suspect after Best Buy credit-card fraud in Surrey

Ontario Provincial Police believe suspect has links to Surrey and Langley

Aldergrove shoppers watch Safeway shelves ‘go empty’ before store closes

Store closes Saturday, locals express concern over FreshCo’s product quality

Eight alleged dealers face charges for Surrey-Langley drug ring

Police say the group is linked to the ongoing gang conflicts in Metro Vancouver

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Man wants guilty plea revoked in 2012 collision in Abbotsford that killed Chilliwack woman

Michael Larocque was charged in relation to crash that killed Eileen Kleinfelder

High-risk sex offender released into Surrey

Earon Wayne Giles, a Newton “tag-team rapist,” was released from prison Friday and is now living in Surrey

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parent’s cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

UPDATE: Vancouver man dies after crash between motorcycle, transport truck

Police believe speed was a factor in Thursday collision

Trial slated to start Monday for accused killer of Abbotsford cop

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Const. John Davidson

New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Some of the new regulations will roll out in July, while others are expected for December.

Most Read