Kodiaks dominate spring season

Seven lopsided wins in a row for the 2018 provincial midget champions

Kodiaks JunJun Cadacio Jr. runs the ball against Mission at their April 28 game. The final score was Kodiaks 50, Mission Niners 22. Photo courtesy Jackie Mitchell

There are wins and there are winning streaks.

And then there is the Langley Kodiaks midget football team.

So far, spring season has been a romp for the 2018 midget provincial champions, who have won seven games in a row so far.

With one exception, the games have all been blowouts, with rivals unable to get past the Kodiaks defence to get on the scoreboard.

Only one time, on April 14, did it play out differently, with Meadow Ridge managing to make more of a fight.

But it wasn’t exactly close, with a final score of 50-22 in favour of the Kodiaks.

Head coach Chad Henderson said this year’s team is even better than the powerhouse that dominated last season, when the Kodiaks went all the way to the championship final without a loss.

“I think we’re a bit better team,” Henderson said.

“We’ve got a little more youth and a little more skill at quarterback.”

That’s a reference to new QB Trey Jones, who has led the Kodiaks offence to multiple wins.

Henderson is happy to talk about the winning streak, saying he isn’t worried about jinxing it.

He noted the spring season doesn’t include some of the tougher midget teams who play the fall schedule, like Victoria.

There will be a championship at the close of the spring season, then the Langley team will get ready to start over and fight for supremacy in the fall.

North Langley Bantam Bears are also having a good season.

Last year’s winners of the bantam provincial championships, the Bears have compiled a record of six wins and one loss so far.

Bears also have one blowout game, defeating Chilliwack 21-0 on April 7.

Bears head coach Jason Williams has a straightforward explanation for their success.

He credits players on “both sides of the ball,” including the special teams.

“We have a phenomenal quarterback and a defence that bends but never breaks,” Williams said.

