Kodiaks dominate Surrey Knights

Aldergrove Kodiaks dominated the Surrey Knights 7-1 in a home game on Wednesday, Sept. 29 that saw forward Nico Marini get a hat trick as the bears outshot their rivals 46-33.

Kale Taylor and Marini scored for the PJHL team in the first period at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena, Noah Iacutone and Marini got markers in the second, with Ethan Urquhart and Marini, again, scoring in the third.

Caleb Douglas scored the lone Knights goal in the third.

Marini, a right handed forward from Langley, is playing his second season with the Kodiaks.

Coach Chris Price said it was a welcome victory after a season that started with several narrow losses.

“I think our guys needed a night like that,” Price said.

“We’ve had a hard start, for sure.”

This version of Kodiaks is younger, with an average age of around 18, compared to the previous iteration that fielded eight 20-year-olds and several 19-year-old players.

While the younger players are in a learning process, “there’s a lot of potential,” Price believes.

He singled out team captain, Aldergrove’s Lewis Nikkel, for providing leadership on and off the ice and playing well.

“He’s been an absolute beast,” Price commented.

Taylor, Nikkel and Marini were named three stars of the game, in that order.

Kodiaks are ranked sixth of seven teams in the Harold Brittain conference, just above Surrey.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, Kodiaks lost 6-2 on away game against Chilliwack.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Kodiaks and Langley trappers will meet at George Preston.

Puck drops at 7 p.m. at George Preston arena, located at 20699 42nd Ave. in Langley.

Tickets are at the door, $10 for adults, while seniors and youth are $5.

Masks are mandatory and proof of vaccination is required.