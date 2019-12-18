The Kodiaks managed an overtime win against the Abbotsford Pilots on Dec. 11 but have since fell with two consecutive losses. (Kurt Langmann/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Kodiaks face weekend of loss after Abbotsford victory

Fourth place team struggles to score big

The Aldergrove Kodiaks have officially lost more games than they have won after two losses this past weekend.

The team – currently competing to reclaim their first-place Harold Brittain conference title from 2009-10 – currently stands four points behind the Mission City Outlaws, though the Outlaws have played three more games than the bears (as of Tuesday).

A Sunday night loss in the Minoru Arena against the Richmond Sockeyes with a final score of 5-2 solidified the team’s slippery fate.

The loss came even as Aldergrove took more shots on net than Richmond (31-29).

Earlier in the weekend, on Saturday, the bears fell to the Port Moody Panthers with a final tally of 2-1.

Hope that amounted from the Aldergrove’s first win in five Pacific Junior Hockey League games has been snuffed out.

RELATED: Kodiaks sign two new forwards in push for victory

It was on Dec. 11 that the Kodiaks took down the Abbotsford Pilots with an overtime win of 3-2 after a legendary team effort.

“The team is looking to get back in the win column,” explained Kodiaks general manager Rick Harkins.

“And it will not be easy,” Harkins said, as Aldergrove will face the Ridge Meadows Flames on Wednesday night at 7:15 p.m. at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC).

“It’s kinda crazy how things are going,” Harkins elaborated.

He noted that while the team’s last two losses have been against impressive teams, it is the same players on the ice that last year had the Kodiaks in the top three team for their specialty game.

“The power play and penalty kill are really hurting us,” he added.

“We’re fighting to try and figure out why” with the team’s new head coach, Chris Price, who specializes in strength conditioning.

The team has 17 games left in the current season, which ends in February.

