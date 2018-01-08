KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks Davn Padgham was the first game star for his power play goal against the Abbotsford Pilots, Jan. 7 at the Winter Classic in Richmond.

Kodiaks keep in thick of playoff action

Kodiaks came away from Winter Classic with a win and a loss to keep them in running for playoff spot

The Aldergrove Kodiaks came away from the Winter Classic in Richmond this past weekend with a win and a loss to keep them in the running for a playoff spot.

Aldergrove defeated their arch-nemesis Abbotsford Pilots 3-2, and fell to the Langley Trappers 4-5, to give them 25 points after 33 games (11-19-1-2). This puts them just two points behind the Mission City Outlaws for the coveted fourth place spot in the PJHL’s Harold Brittain conference, and the Kodiaks have two games in hand. Langley sits in third place in the conference with 27 points after 34 games.

Kodiak Davin Padgham was first star in the Jan. 7 game against Abbotsford, for his power play goal in the second period that tied the game 2-2. Matt Oliver scored the game winner at 16:11 in the third period, and Kyle Bosko scored the first Kodiaks goal of the game.

Assists came from Oliver, Jesse Conroy, Bosko, Arjan Cheema (2) and Jordan Desrosiers.

The Kodiaks outshot the Pilots 25-16 and scored on ne of five power plays while the Pilots failed to hit the back of the net on two.

Saturday’s Winter Classic tilt against the Langley Trappers was close but the Trappers pulled ahead in the third period for the win.

Kodiak Bosko opened the scoring early in the first on a power play, assisted by Oliver and Padgham, but the Trappers responded 30 seconds later. On another power play midway through the period Kodiak David Stickney put the team up 2-1, assisted by Brendan Marfleet and Clayton Schroeder.

Kodiak Oliver scored the team’s only goal in the second period, assisted by Bosko and Tyler Cannon but the Trappers scored three to take a 4-3 lead at the start of the third period.

The Trappers put in one more for a 5-3 lead early in the third, and Kodiak Dayton Spink scored the game’s final goal for the 4-5 loss. Spink was assisted by Lucas Thompson and Bosko.

The Kodiaks outshot the Trappers 29-22 and scored on two of six power plays, while Trapper Joshua Boelema scored their only power play goal out of six. Over was the game’s second star.

The Kodiaks will be aiming for important wins this Wednesday, Jan. 10 against the Surrey Knights at Aldergrove Arena, an away at Mission Leisure Centre Saturday, Jan. 13 against the Outlaws.

The All-Star game between the Harold Brittain and Tom Shaw conferences takes place Monday, Jan. 15 at Langley’s Gorge Preston Rec Centre. The Prospects game follows on Monday, Jan. 29 at MSA Arena.

Previous story
Giants’ winning ways continue
Next story
Spartans break goose egg

Just Posted

Kodiaks keep in thick of playoff action

Kodiaks came away from Winter Classic with a win and a loss to keep them in running for playoff spot

Man and woman from Surrey charged after police seize drugs, guns

Surrey RCMP say weapons believed to be related to Lower Mainland drug conflict

Giants’ winning ways continue

Three straight victories to open five-game road trip for Vancouver

VIDEO: Rivermen and Chiefs go at it in Langley

Junior A rematch at The Lodge

Langley-based Giants win Saturday evening

The G-men tamed the Tigers during a game against Medicine Hat.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

‘Saving her will be worth the sacrifice’

While honeymooning in Indonesia, Christopher Lewer and Ashley Leong-Lewer rescued pup from abuse

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Giants acquire defenceman

Vancouver ships first round pick for former ninth overall selection

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Most Read