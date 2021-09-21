Kodiaks keep it close as Aldergrove team wins away game

Kodiaks Kale Taylor and Connor Droux charged the goal during a battle with the Grandview Steelers at home in Aldergrove on Sept. 15. (Kurt Langmann/special to Langley advance Times) Kodiaks only allowed one goal, but that was all the Steelers needed to win a 1-0 victory on Sept. 15. (Kurt Langmann/special to Langley advance Times) Kodiaks Ethan Urquhart presses the Steelers goalie during home ice action on Sept. 15. (Kurt Langmann/special to Langley advance Times) Kodiaks only allowed one goal, but that was all the Steelers needed to win a narrow victory on Sept. 15. (Kurt Langmann/special to Langley advance Times)

Aldergrove Kodiaks had a narrow loss at home and an equally narrow win during an away game just two days later.

Kodiaks goalie Kai Koerner only allowed one goal, but that was all the Grandview Steelers needed to win a narrow victory on Wednesday, Sept. 15, playing on home ice at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena.

At 2:17 in the first period, Hudson Loh scored what would turn out to be lone marker of the game, with an assist by Jarod Yau.

Grandview recorded 30 shots on goal during the game, while Aldergove had 29.

Yau was named first star of the game, while the Kodiaks’ Massimo Ranallo was second and Steelers Shayan Kermany was third.

It was the third narrow loss for Aldergrove in as many games, coming after the Sept. 11 2-1 loss to North Vancouver and a 3-2 loss to Abbotsford on Sept. 8.

A few days later, on Friday, Sept. 17, there was another very close game, but this time in the Kodiaks favour, a 6-5 victory over Abbotsford Pilots at the MSA arena.

Pilots made the Kodiaks work for their win, clawing their way back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game at 5-5 before Aldergrove got one last shot across the line with 1:25 remaining.

Kodiaks power play kept them ahead, producing a tie after Abbotsford scored first, then moving ahead 2-1 with another power play.

Jake Kearns, Cameron Northard, Ethan Urquhart, Noah Iacutone, Connor Droux and Taylor Chiu scored for the Kodiaks.

Northard was first star of the game, with Pilots Hunter Brown and Alexander Beech second and third, respectively.

Up next, a Sept 29 game against Surrey Knights.

