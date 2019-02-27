Kodiaks lose narrowly in playoff series against Delta

The Ice Hawks knocked the Kodiaks from playoffs during their final matchup Tuesday night.

The Delta Ice Hawks beat the Aldergrove Kodiaks in the best-of-seven playoff series, albeit narrowly, 4-3. (Submitted photo)

Delta took an early lead, and eventually knocked the Kodiaks out from playoffs Tuesday night in Ladner.

The Bears were down 2-0 after the first period, 5-0 after the second period and 5-2 as the game came to a close. Aldergrove’s Davin Padgham managed to score both goals for the Kodiaks with 6:24 left in the third period, to no avail.

Handshakes. Thank you @Kodiakshockey1 for an AMAZING series. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Jx0uv6AnWr — Delta Ice Hawks (@deltaicehawks) February 27, 2019

The Ice Hawks came back to win three straight games in the quarter final series after falling behind three games to one.

The Bear’s goaltender Chad Cromar was a force to be reckoned with on the ice, shutting down 39 shots on net during their sixth face-off against Delta Monday night at home.

Since the Kodiaks joined the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) in 2008, the team has only missed competing in the playoffs once. The last time Aldergrove was successful over Delta in playoffs was 2017 when the Kodiaks snatched the league championship in just six games.

“That’s pretty good for being in the league for 11 seasons,” explained avid Aldergrove fan Christopher Lakusta.

That’s the series. Congratulations to the Delta Ice Hawks as they advance to the next round winning a great series over the Aldergrove Kodiaks — Kodiakshockey (@Kodiakshockey1) February 27, 2019

The Delta Ice Hawks will advance to the PJHL semi-finals in another best-of-seven series versus the Langley Trappers.

The Kodiaks have wrapped up yet another successful season in the league.