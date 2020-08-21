The Aldergrove Kodiaks are heading back onto Aldergrove ice this September, readying to play their first league match to start off a new season by the end of the month. (Aldergrove Star files)

Kodiaks prepare to step back onto Aldergrove ice and resolve ‘unfinished business’

After last season’s PJHL championship was ‘washed’ due to COVID-19, the bears are clawing for the win

After the COVID-19 pandemic put an immediate halt to the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) championship match between the North Vancouver Wolf Pack and Aldergrove Kodiaks, the bears have “unfinished business,” said head coach Chris Price about the Kodiaks’ upcoming season.

That’s because a season’s worth of work was what they call “washed,” meaning no tie was declared, and no banner was shared between the teams.

Price said having a taste of near-victory has provided a source of motivation for the 13 returning players on the Kodiaks this upcoming season.

“It’s motivating the group to get that title,” he said about the roster of “strong returning players.”

RELATED: Kodiaks advance to the final playoff match for the PJHL title

The PJHL recently announced its plan to see games return by the end of September.

“It’s optimistic,” Price said about the decision, which he hopes will become a reality.Fingers crossed.”

On Tuesday the team wrapped up weekly practices at Langley Sportsplex – which is typical for the Junior B team in summer – and now awaits the return of ice at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, expected in the first week of September.

From there, practices will ramp up to four times a week.

‘Extended training camp’ in sight

One downfall of the pandemic was the inability of coaching staff to host a hockey camp to hone in on prospective players.

“We missed time on the ice where the young guys try out,” explained Price.

“Some could have been from an Aldergrove Midget A team or the Major Midget division.”

Fortunately, the coach’s background in strength conditioning provided him insight on Lower Mainland players with the right level of skill and attitude.

“I’ve signed athletes I’ve gotten to know as people, not just as players,” added Price, who has signed on several new players for the Kodiaks.

The coach is now planning what he called an “extended training camp” in September.

Aldergrove

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley resident helps B.C. athletes reach the 2021 Canada Summer Games

Just Posted

Paz Fuels to celebrate 25th anniversary Saturday with free car washes

Families from Abbotsford and Aldergrove are invited to come and enjoy an… Continue reading

Township of Langley firefighters put out house fire in Walnut Grove neighbourhood Thursday night

Witness on scene said heavy smoke and flames came from the garage of a two-storey house

Kodiaks prepare to step back onto Aldergrove ice and resolve ‘unfinished business’

After last season’s PJHL championship was ‘washed’ due to COVID-19, the bears are clawing for the win

Aldergrove library opens with new social distancing measures, 15-guest capacity

The FVRL branch is one of 25 locations that reopened to the public Aug. 4

LETTER: Friendly Canadians, eh?

Langleyites, do you consider yourselves kind and understanding people?

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

Pitt Meadows piano prodigy memorizes Pi

Lucas Yao, 5, has memorized the mathematical constant to 500 places, and has played at Carnegie Hall

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

COVID-19 outbreak at South Surrey Loblaw distribution centre

Fraser Health announces nine cases at the 2755 190 St. warehouse

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

‘Resolution’ to investigation of Five Corners arson close: White Rock police

Fire swept through the White Rock neighbourhood at around 5 a.m. on May 15, 2016

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Most Read