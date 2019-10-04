Kodiaks seize their first home game win of the season

Aldergrove continued to dominate the shot clock in all three periods on Wednesday night (Oct. 2) against the Richmond Sockeyes. (Special to the Aldergrove Star/Kurt Langmann photo)

Aldergrove’s Kodiaks snatched their first home game win of the season on Wednesday night at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre against the undefeated Richmond Sockeyes.

The Kodiaks maintained a scoring lead from 0:33 seconds to the very end of the game, which ended with 6-5 for the bears, who ended their rivals seven-game winning streak.

Aldergrove took 13 shots on net by the end of the first period, three being successful compared to seven missed shots for Richmond.

The team continued to dominate the shot clock, heading into the game’s first power play with a 4-0 lead – a score soon challenged by two goals from the Sockeyes in the second period.

The bears eventually scored at 7:57 to advance to 5-2 against Richmond.

In the third period Richmond fought back, and managed to score at less than a minute into the stanza with another goal on the power play. This put them one goal away from the bears.

The bears responded with another goal, stretching their lead to 6-4 against Richmond.

The Sockeyes last goal wasn’t enough for them to cinch the win, with the final score 6-5 for Aldergrove.

Shots totalled at 43-39 for the Kodiaks.

Tyler Cannon was named first star with two goals during the game, and Justin Ralph secured second star with three goal assists.

The Kodiaks will play next in North Vancouver’s Harry Jerome Arena on Saturday against the Wolf Pack at 7 p.m.