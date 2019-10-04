Aldergrove continued to dominate the shot clock in all three periods on Wednesday night (Oct. 2) against the Richmond Sockeyes. (Special to the Aldergrove Star/Kurt Langmann photo)

Kodiaks seize their first home game win of the season

Aldergrove snatched the win Wednesday night against the undefeated Richmond Sockeyes

Aldergrove’s Kodiaks snatched their first home game win of the season on Wednesday night at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre against the undefeated Richmond Sockeyes.

The Kodiaks maintained a scoring lead from 0:33 seconds to the very end of the game, which ended with 6-5 for the bears, who ended their rivals seven-game winning streak.

Aldergrove took 13 shots on net by the end of the first period, three being successful compared to seven missed shots for Richmond.

The team continued to dominate the shot clock, heading into the game’s first power play with a 4-0 lead – a score soon challenged by two goals from the Sockeyes in the second period.

RELATED: Kodiaks take two more hits, at home and away

The bears eventually scored at 7:57 to advance to 5-2 against Richmond.

In the third period Richmond fought back, and managed to score at less than a minute into the stanza with another goal on the power play. This put them one goal away from the bears.

The bears responded with another goal, stretching their lead to 6-4 against Richmond.

The Sockeyes last goal wasn’t enough for them to cinch the win, with the final score 6-5 for Aldergrove.

Shots totalled at 43-39 for the Kodiaks.

Tyler Cannon was named first star with two goals during the game, and Justin Ralph secured second star with three goal assists.

The Kodiaks will play next in North Vancouver’s Harry Jerome Arena on Saturday against the Wolf Pack at 7 p.m.

Previous story
Raptors unveil 25th anniversary plans with Two Five logo and ‘95 Rewind’ nights
Next story
Canadian Bianca Andreescu’s win streak comes to an end with loss to Osaka

Just Posted

Kodiaks seize their first home game win of the season

Aldergrove snatched the win Wednesday night against the undefeated Richmond Sockeyes

‘We’ve got your back, you are not alone’

Neighbouring Fort Langley business throws fundraiser, Oct. 11, to help decimated Su Casa Spa

GoFundMe supports family of deceased Langley man

Nick Sonier was missing for weeks before he was discovered

Brookswood townhouses turned down by council

A four-to-four tie vote defeated a development project

Donation bins scarce in Langley as communities review bans

Several communities have banned the bins, but Vancouver is allowing them again

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde said

Mom calls for acts of kindness to mark anniversary of son’s fatal hockey accident

Maple Ridge’s Trulsen died while playing a rec hockey game in Langley one year ago

Mother bear found dead from gunshot wounds near Keremeos vineyard

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers up to $2,000 reward for info leading to a conviction

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

Youth arrested after social media bomb threat directed at Chilliwack school

Male’s home searched after RCMP canine unit cleared G.W. Graham Middle Secondary

Most Read