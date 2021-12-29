Kodiaks win, Trappers lose last pre-Christmas games

Next up, Langley teams will appear in the PJHL Winter classic

Aldergrove’s Massimo Ranello goes for the puck against Surrey goalie Mason Upton on Dec. 22 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. Kodiaks won 2-0.(Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove Kodiaks wrapped up their pre-Christmas season by blanking the Surrey Knights 2-0 on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena.

Trevor Baron and Taylor Chiu scored for the Kodiaks, and Callum MacDonald had a pair of assists.

Baron scored first at 15:04 of the first period with MacDonald, then Chiu scored at 2:30 of the second with MacDonald again getting the assist.

Kodiaks netminder Mark Paton had the shutout, stopping 25 of 25.

MacDonald was named first star of the game, Chiu second.

Up next, the PJHL Winter Classic, the kickoff to the second half of the season following the Christmas break, with Kodiaks opening the event on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. against the Port Moody Panthers at Minoru Arena.

Their next home game is set for Wednesday, Jan 5 against crosstown rival Langley Trappers. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m.

Brendan O’Grady scored the second of two Langley goals against Ridge Meadows on Dec. 22 at George Preston. Flames beat the Trappers 6-2. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Trappers went into their Christmas break with a loss, a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Ridge Meadows Flames on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at George Preston arena in Langley.

Flames were leading 3-0 at end of the first period after scoring two power play goals and a shorthanded marker.

At the end of the second, Ridge Meadows was leading 5-0.

In the third, Trappers got on the scoreboard, with a goal by Jamie Hylands, with an assist by Austin Ungurean and Jacob Astles, then Brendan O’Grady scored, with an assist by Hylands, to make it 5-2 before the Flames notched one more.

Trappers remain the top team in the Harold Brittain Conference with 47 points, with the Flames second with 42. Aldergrove is tied for fifth with Mission at 30 points

Trappers will be back at it New Year’s Day against Delta at the Winter Classic. Puck drop is 10 a.m. at Minoru arena.

