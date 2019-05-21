Blaze player Holden Cumiskey prepared to pick off a Victoria runner at a weekend double-header. Contributed photo

Langley Blaze display depth despite temporary loss of pitchers

Injury and invitation to play for Team Canada leave team down three

Even without three of their pitchers, the Langley Blaze remain a force to be reckoned with, as the Victoria Eagles discovered on the weekend.

Theo Millas, Justin Thorsteinson and Ryan Scott are all away, having accepted invitations to once again play for Team Canada against teams from the Dominican Summer League.

Because of a forearm strain, Scott couldn’t make the trip to the Dominican Republic, but he couldn’t play against Victoria, either.

Blaze split the Saturday, May 18, doubleheader, winning the first 8-2 and losing the second 3-1.

Head coach Jamie Bodaly said it shows how much depth the team has, but he would have preferred a better outcome.

“We always want to win every game,” Bodaly said.

“[But] we faced a really good pitcher.”

In game one, Blaze starter Loreto Siniscalchi went three innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out four.

Reliever Jacob McDermott pitched the fourth, fifth and sixth innings allowing no runs.

Russell Young had his first home run of the year and was three for three, while Tommy Kreitz, Jaden Lamothe and Holden Cumiskey all had doubles.

In game two, Blaze starter Dawson Hurford took the loss.

Holden Cumiskey had his second double of the day while going two for three and Russel Young went two for three.

Daniel Martin was also two for three.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A double win at Mother’s Day doubleheader for Langley Blaze

Blaze pitchers Millas and Thorsteinson are playing 13 games over nine days on Team Canada against Dominican Summer League clubs from major league baseball organizations, including the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies.

Junior national teams program have been travelling to the baseball hotbed each year since 2001.

Team Canada head coach Greg Hamilton said it provides young players with “an invaluable experience.”

“Players will be challenged with a competitive schedule while also dealing with elements in the Dominican Republic that they don’t face at home,” Hamilton said.

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

