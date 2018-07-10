Langley pitcher Lukas Lima in action during the final game against Whalley. Langley won 12-2. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Langley 9-10 team takes Fraser Valley championship

Next up, the provincials in Victoria

The Langley Baseball 9-10 District 3 – Fraser Valley Little League team defeated perennial powerhouse Whalley in the final game of the round-robin series Sunday at City Park, forcing an end to the game under the mercy rule after just four innings after Langley was leading 12-2.

“That was the only mercy in the tournament,” said team manager Cornell Pich.

District 3 has a reputation for being tough and competitive, and it’s been several years since a Langley team has made it to the top.

In fact, Langley was undefeated throughout the round-robin series.

Pich said no single Langley player can take credit for the win.

“We have no superstars,” Pich said.

“It’s truly a team effort. It’s a complete team from top to bottom.”

Next up for Langley is the week-long provincial 9/10s championships in Victoria that start Saturday.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Ball season begins in the Langleys

READ MORE: Langley All-Stars “represented Langley well”


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

 

Langley’s Silas Watts slides into home during the final against Whalley Sunday afternoon. The game ended in the fourth inning after the Langley side was leading 12-2. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

