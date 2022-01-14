Langley/Aldergrove battle to take place on ice today

Crosstown athletes will face each other for the third time in this season, making up an earlier postponed game.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks will hit the ice rink at home when they face Langley Trappers today [Friday, Jan. 14] starting at 7:15 p.m.

The game that will take place at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena was supposed to take place on Jan. 5, but was postponed after eight players on the Langley side were tested positive for COVID.

The last time these two met up, the Kodiaks won 3-1 at the George Preston Recreation Centre back on Oct. 6.

