PHOTOS: Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club holds competition

Event at Walnut Grove pool first intra-club swim meet of the season

The list of competitors and events at the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club competition held at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley filled nine pages.

The Saturday morning event was the first intra-club swim meet of the season.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Making waves

READ MORE: Langley swimmer takes on the world

The Langley Olympians Swim Club was formed in 1997 to offer swimmers a chance to swim year round and pursue swimming at its highest level.

The Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club was founded in 2004.

The two organizations have about 300 members ranging in age from five to adult.

They share resources, training, coaching, pool time and space, offering professionally certified coaches lead by the director of swimming and head coach Brian Metcalfe.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sophia Adrain, mixed 11 and over backstroke. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Oneli Amardasa competes in the backstroke. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Jugga Sandhu awaits the start command. Dan Ferguson Langley Times