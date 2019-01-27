Langley athlete named to UFV Hall of Fame

Derek Fletcher was the offensive catalyst during the most successful era in UFV men’s volleyball history

The 1999-2000 UFV Cascades men’s basketball team is one of several inductees being honoured during the third annual Cascades Hall of Fame event on Friday. (Submitted)

Derek Fletcher of Langley has been inducted into the University of the Fraser Valley Hall of Fame.

An outstanding volleyball player, Fletcher attended Alex Hope elementary school and Walnut Grove secondary school, before he went on to UFV to win his degree in kinesiology.

Fletcher was the offensive catalyst during the most successful era in UFV men’s volleyball history, racking up a team-record 948 kills in league play between 2004 and 2009. The Langley product led the team to a trio of BCCAA medals: silver in 2007 and 2009, and bronze in 2008. The Cascades made two trips to the CCAA national championships during Fletcher’s tenure, finishing fourth in 2007 and fifth in 2009.

Some of his teammates and his former coach were on hand for the ceremony.

He was one of two athletes to be recognized at the Friday, Jan. 25 event.

Andrea Wigman (now Massie) had a spectacular four-year career with the Cascades women’s soccer program, competing from 2002 through 2005.

The Maple Ridge native’s senior campaign in 2005 was remarkable, as she scored seven goals in BCCAA play to lead the Cascades to a 9-1-4 record, and was named BCCAA player of the year, CCAA All-Canadian, and CCAA player of the year

The 1999-2000 national championship-winning Cascades men’s basketball team was inducted in the team category, and former UFV president H.A. “Skip” Bassford was recognized as a builder.

Bassford served two terms as president of UFV (1998 to 2009), and presided over a period of great advancement for UFV athletics. His tenure included two gymnasium building projects – the Student Activity Centre in 2002, and its expansion to the Envision Financial Athletic Centre in 2007.

The 1999-2000 men’s basketball team made school history, becoming the first Cascades squad to win a national championship. The team posted a 15-1 record in BCCAA regular-season play, with its lone loss coming against the Langara Falcons.

It was the third annul University of the Fraser Valley Hall of Fame class and induction.

