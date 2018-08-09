Langley athletes come home with medals and memories

A number of local Special Olympians represented Team BC 2018 at the Canada Games in the Maritimes.

Runner Michael Savage of Langley brought home a fistful of medals and a ton of fond memories from his visit to Nova Scotia last week. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley athletes returned home from the Special Olympic Canada Games in the Maritimes with a fistful of medals in track, swimming, and basketball.

A contingent of local athletes proficient in bocce, golf, swimming, track and field, and basketball participated in the Games in Nova Scotia last week, several of them bringing home one gold and a number of silvers in their various sport.

Michael Savage, for instance, ranked in several of the running events: he earned sixth place in the 400-metre sprint, fifth place in the 100-metre, and fourth place in the 200-metre. Meanwhile, his best placing was second in the 4X100 metre relay.

The BC Warriors basketball team, based out of Langley, also earned a silver in the blue division, after defeating Manitoba once and Ontario twice before falling to Manitoba in the gold medal game.

And in the pool, Langley’s Josh Law came first in the 50-metre freestyle and fourth in the 50-metre backstroke. In the meantime, Aldergrove’s Jennifer King took second in the 50-metre backstroke and placed sixth in the 50-metre freestyle.

RECENT COVERAGE: Langley basketball players shoot for national win and trip to Abu Dhabi