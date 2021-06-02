Batter Rachel Clegg faced pitcher Makenna Adler-Bock with catcher Ashlen Kenna and umpire Mason Clegg on Sunday, May 30. Fraser Valley Fusion 10A (in red) was playing against Langley Xtreme 09B as the Langley Fastball Association resumed play following a provincial announcement easing COVID-19 restrictions. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Batter Rachel Clegg faced pitcher Makenna Adler-Bock with catcher Ashlen Kenna and umpire Mason Clegg on Sunday, May 30. Fraser Valley Fusion 10A (in red) was playing against Langley Xtreme 09B as the Langley Fastball Association resumed play following a provincial announcement easing COVID-19 restrictions. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley ball players resume competitive play

Provincial announcement cleared the way for intrasquad games

Hundreds of Langley ball players are playing competitively again as a result of the provincial restart plan unveiled last week.

Langley Fastball Association (LFA) president Jeff Clegg said “there was a scramble” after the Tuesday, May 25 announcement allowed resumption of intrasquad and inter-league games.

By Friday, May 28, LFA had approval from the Township of Langley, and players were on the field in Noel Booth park the very next day.

“They’re happy, they’re relieved, they feel good about themselves,” Clegg said.

“We’re pretty hyped.”

READ ALSO: Langley Fastball Association registration drive goes better than expected

LFA has structured the schedule to ensure teams within the 400-member association play a variety of opponents to keep things interesting.

“Our registration numbers are fantastic. People really want to come play ball with us.”

Clegg praised the Township parks staff and the Emergency Operation Centre for making a quick return possible, as well as LFA umpire-in-chief Paul Muirhead, field schedulers Erika Hiebert and Erin A. as well as Rachel Charron from North Langley Softball, who made a “huge effort.”

No spectators are allowed under the current restrictions, but U6 and U8 players can be accompanied by one adult, the LFA notice to parents advised.

Langley Baseball posted images of Little League club players back on the field May 30, saying the City baseball park “was a busy place this weekend.”

North Langley Softball president Trevor Moreno said their players were “rocking and rolling” Saturday after getting approval.

Moreno is hoping the next phase of the restart program will allow teams to start traveling later this month.

After a sustained registration campaign, about 180 players have signed up, about 70 per cent of normal, a good result considering the impact of the pandemic, Moreno said.

North Langley Baseball president Ray Clark said players were “really happy” with the decision.

“All of our divisions are up and running,” Clark told the Langley Advance Times.

Clark said registration appeared to be about 10 per cent down, at around 450, but he expected that will come up as restrictions come off in future.

Shortly after the announcement by the province, North Langley Softball posted a celebratory message to social media.

“We are finally here!!!!” it read. “Whoohoo!”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley softball team plays ball, while maintaining ‘social distancing’

North Langley Softball executive director Rick Benson said there was no advance notice of the provincial decision to lift some restrictions.

In a notice to members, Benson said he was “very excited about the plans to have sport return, and I know I share with all of you a sense of relief and anticipation as we gradually return to full play around the province and, hopefully, soon, the country.”

Benson said the restrictions allow games to be organized for youth teams within their home club, and for adult teams within their league.

Travel is not permitted for game play at this time, and protocols for screening, sanitizing, attendance tracking must still be followed.

Brent Larsen, the Langley organizer of a B.C. petition to allow play to resume, was pleased by the decision, but still wants the province to justify their near-total shutdown of outdoor ball games.

“There’s still eight months to be accounted for,” Larsen commented.

“Someone is going to have to answer for it.”

Larsen has filed a Freedom Of Information request with the provincial government for data used to support the restrictions.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballCoronavirusLangleySoftball

Previous story
Langley Olympians swimmer breaks two provincial records at Chilliwack meet
Next story
Task force shares ideas to help Canadian sports associations be more LGBTQ-inclusive

Just Posted

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley condo steps in a mess over dog’s height limit fight

A local resident is critical of the fines being assessed a dog owner

The moment when the WHL draw gave the 11th spot in the first round of the 2021 draft to the Langley-based Vancouver Giants. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants to pick 11th in first round of 2021 player draft

WHL lottery results announced

Fort Gallery presents Langley artist Sora Park and her show called To Glide, To Say Bye until July 4. (Special to Langley Advance Times
VIDEO: Langley sculpture spotlights Latin dancing subculture in new show

Artist Sora Park wants viewers to notice the floor beneath their feet

Signs would show exactly where outdoor drinking is permitted in Langley City under a pilot program given preliminary approval by council on Monday, May 31. (file)
VIDEO: Preliminary approval for outdoor alcohol consumption in Langley City

Pilot program will be limited to three areas and can be cancelled at any time

More than 2,700 BC Hydro customers are without power in South Langley. (BC Hydro)
More than 2,700 customers without power in South Langley

BC Hydro crews are on scene, a cause is not yet known

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C.’s mandatory mask order could be gone as soon as July as COVID-19 infection rates fall and vaccination rises. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

71% of adults vaccinated, ahead of travel target for June 15

A recent UBC study found 8 in 10 trans boys and 6 in 10 trans girls in B.C. said they’d been bullied in the past year. (Unsplash)
B.C.’s gender-diverse teens 6x more likely to experience ‘extreme stress’: UBC study

Researchers say family and school support can cushion the blow of bullying for these students

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Majority of Conservative MPs vote in favour of defeated sex-selective abortion bill

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole opposed bill, but gave his caucus a free vote

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a virtual discussion from Ottawa on Monday, May 3, 2021, with seniors from Residence Memphremagog in Magog, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Freeland says feds will voice concerns to Air Canada over executive bonuses

Federal finance minister calls airline’s $10 million payouts ‘inappropriate’

A man attends a climate change protest in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. A report by the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices says climate change will add more than $100 billion to Canada’s health-care costs by mid-century. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

Canadian Institute for Climate Choices report considered air quality, diseases and temperatures

Police arrest the suspect in an attempted armed bank robbery on Wednesday morning (June 2) at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.
4 customers tackle armed bank robber in Abbotsford

Suspect had shotgun and ordered everyone to lie on the floor

215 orange ribbons are tied to a B.C. school’s fence to honour the 215 children who lost their lives and were buried at the former residential school in Kamloops. (Deb Meissner photo)
Kamloops discovery ‘ripped scab off’ residential-school wounds: Semiahmoo First Nation chief

‘Prayers to have those little souls brought home’

Most Read