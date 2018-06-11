Members of the 2018 Langley Baseball U12 All Star Team. Supplied

Langley Baseball Association all-stars head for Cal Ripken world series

Fund-raising campaign launched to help cover costs of trip to Florida in August

A group of 11-year-old players from the Langley Baseball Association’s 2018 All Star team will be representing Canada at the 2018 Cal Ripken World Series in Treasure Coast, Florida in August 6-13.

It is the fourth time in Langley Baseball Association’s 50-year history that a Little League (U12) team has made it to a world championship.

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help cover some of the costs, with a GoFundMe page (2018-lb-world-series) with a goal of $10,000.

One of the parents of the players, Nina Sucic, said the ultimate goal is $30,000, with the rest raised from other sources.

“This is a huge opportunity for these kids,” Sucic told The Times.

“Every kid dreams of playing in the World Series. We want to make sure no one is left behind for financial reasons.”

The team will play exhibition games against teams throughout the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island during June to prepare.

In July, they will play in a tournament in Meridian, Idaho, followed by the World Series in August in Florida.

The World Series will be live streamed worldwide and will include the Babe Ruth Experience, customized Team Canada uniforms, an online personalized profile page and media night for each of the players.

“… watch these kids kick butt in Florida … as we approach our goal of world domination” the Langley team GoFundMe page states.

The event is named after Cal Ripken Jr. the shortstop and third baseman and 19-time all-star who played 21 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Baltimore Orioles who holds the record for consecutive games played of 2,632.

Ripken beat Lou Gehrig’s streak of 2,130 that had stood for 56 years.

Members of the 2018 Langley Baseball U12 All Star Team

#2 Nolan Bawtinheimer

#6 Kian Eliades

#7 Carter Teixeira

#10 Ethan Johnson

#15 Brendan Rohrer

#16 Noah Laird

#18 Mason Mandzuk

#22 Kingston Sayers

#33 Reign McKay

#42 Dexter Beyers

#48 Tyler Trim

Coach Phil Laird

Coach Marty Beyers

READ MORE: VIDEO: Ball season begins in the Langleys

READ MORE: U12C Regional Championships wrap in Langley


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Looking for the perfect jump

Just Posted

VIDEO: Baby Stew’s story resonated with hundred at Langley shelter event

LAPS says thanks to all its volunteers and staff for making so many furry tail endings possible.

Government move on traffic fine sharing could mean less for policing: Langley City report

Provincial government wants to change deal that gives municipalities 100 per cent of ticket revenue

VIDEO: Crash in stolen Langley vehicle kills two on 16 Avenue

Two men known to police died in a crash early Sunday morning near Hazelmere Cemetery.

Loss or victory not Langley player’s doing

Cheering Canadian fans helped a lot, but not enough to help the men beat German’s volleyball team.

VIDEO: Tri-It Triathlon in Langley City

Open-to-all-event draws more than 200

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

B.C. woman: Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

5 to start your day

North Vancouver apartment fire kills two, crash near a Surrey cemetery kills two others, and more

FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Brazil, led by Neymar, considered likely winners of Group D

Two dead in overnight North Vancouver apartment fire

Fire officials say 16 others have been taken to hospital with various injuries

Social media addiction having deadly results among youth

Kelowna website owner says excessive social media reliance is causing a surge in suicide rates.

Most Read