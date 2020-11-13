Keith McCambridge will be joining the Vancouver Giants as associate coach. (Vancouver Giants photo)

Langley-based Giants bringing in new associate coach from Manitoba

Keith McCambridge replaces Jamie Heward who was with the club two seasons

The Vancouver Giants looked to the east to find a new addition to the bench, hiring Keith McCambridge from Manitoba as the new associate coach.

“I’m honoured to join the Vancouver Giants coaching staff,” said Keith McCambridge. “The Vancouver Giants are one of the premiere junior hockey franchises in the world, and I’m excited to start working with the players and the coaching staff to help maintain that standard both on the ice and in the community.”

McCambridge joins the Giants after spending 10 seasons coaching in the American Hockey League. During his AHL tenure, he served as head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack (2017-2019), the Manitoba Moose (2015-16) and the St. John’s IceCaps (2011-2015). Additionally, he spent six seasons with the ECHL’s Alaska Aces where he served as a head coach (2007-2009), an assistant coach (2006-07) and a player/coach (2003-2006).

He enjoyed an 11-year professional career which spanned 627 regular season games and 83 playoff games in the AHL, IHL and ECHL. In 2005-06, he captained the Alaska Aces to a Kelly Cup championship while also serving as the team’s assistant coach.

Before that, there was 282 career WHL games with Swift Current (1991-95) and the Kamloops Blazers (1994-95). During his final season of junior hockey with Kamloops, McCambridge helped the Blazers capture their third (and most recent) Memorial Cup Championship. In 1994 he was drafted by the Calgary Flames in Round 8 (201st overall).

“Keith McCambridge’s success both as a player and a coach speaks for itself,” adds Giants general manager Barclay Parneta. “We are fortunate to add a coach with Keith’s experience to our staff. His positivity, innovative thinking, communication and attention to detail are all going to be major positives for our players.”

McCambridge is coming to the Coast, along with his wife, Susan, his daughter, Lauren and his son, Aidan.

His appointment was announced Friday. On Thursday, the Giants bid farewell to associate coach Jamie Heward.

“Jamie has been an invaluable member of our staff for the past two seasons and we want to thank him for his efforts and his positive contributions towards the Vancouver Giants,” said Parneta. “We want to wish Jamie and his family the very best as they begin a new and exciting chapter in their lives.”

– With files from Giants director of media relations Dan O’Connor



Most Read