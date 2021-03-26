’A’s have been sewn on the jerseys of Tristan Nielsen and Eric Florchuk. (Dan O’Connor photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

'A's have been sewn on the jerseys of Tristan Nielsen and Eric Florchuk. (Dan O'Connor photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley-based Giants let Kannok Leipert keep the ‘C’

Forwards Tristan Nielsen and Eric Florchuk were names assistant captains

By Dan O’Connor, Giants play by play announcer

The Vancouver Giants have announced the leadership group for the 2020-21 season.

For a second straight season, Alex Kannok Leipert will don the captain’s “C” while fellow over-agers Eric Florchuk and Tristen Nielsen will serve as alternate captains.

2000-born defenceman Kannok Leipert suited up in all 62 games for Vancouver last season and struck for three goals and 19 assists for 22 points. Through 197 career games (all with Vancouver), Kannok Leipert has managed 14 goals, 51 assists and a +39 rating with 211 penalty minutes. He’s appeared in an additional 29 playoff games with Vancouver. He was originally selected by the Giants in Round 4 of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft.

Nielsen, a 2000-born forward, is entering his third season with the Giants. The Fort St. John native led the team in both goals (30) and points (65) last season while appearing in 61 games. Since the 2015-16 season, Nielsen has appeared in 219 career WHL regular season games (Calgary/Vancouver) and has scored 67 goals along with 76 assists, a +14 rating and 182 penalty minutes. He was acquired by the Giants in October of 2018 in a trade with Calgary.

2000-born forward Florchuk is entering his second season with the Giants. Hailing from Fort Saskatchewan, AB, Florchuk finished second in team scoring last season with 21 goals and 36 assists. Florchuk was acquired by the Giants in a January (2020) trade with the Saskatoon Blades and posted 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points in 25 games with his new team. Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Florchuk has played in 248 career regular season games (Victoria/Saskatoon/Vancouver) and has managed 61 goals, 105 assists, a +9 rating and 102 penalty minutes.

The Vancouver Giants kick off the 2020-21 season tonight at 7 p.m. against the Kamloops Blazers. Prior to the start, the team will make a formal announcement of the leadership team.

.

Vancouver Giants

