Langley-based Giants make powerplay of a different kind

Expect to see lots of swordplay today as people get their geek on for May 4.
It’s become the day to celebrate all things Star Wars, thanks to the immortal line from the movie “May the Force be with you.”
So everyone from politicians to kids no bigger than Ewoks are showcasing their Star Wars skills and gear, that includes the Vancouver Giants who just happen to have Stormtrooper hockey uniforms.
Find more May 4 fun by using the hashtag #MayThe4thBeWithYou.
