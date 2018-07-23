Jamie Heward joins the Vancouver Giants as its new associate coach. (Photo provided)

Langley-based Giants name new associate coach

Jamie Heward brings international credentials to the bench.

The Langley-based Giants have more help behind the bench with the appointment of Jamie Heward as associate coach.

The Vancouver Giants plucked the former NHL defenceman off the Prairies. Heward, 47, joins the G-Men after spending each of the past six seasons with the 2018 league champion Swift Current Broncos working as both an assistant coach and director of player development. Internationally Heward has served as an assistant coach for Canada at two of the past three World Under-17 Hockey Challenge tournaments (2015-16 and 2016-17).

“It’s impossible not to be excited about the Giants returning roster, their deep prospect pool and the depth and talent at all positions,” Heward said. “I’m looking forward to arriving in Vancouver and working with Michael Dyck and the support staff to help bring a WHL championship back the Lower Mainland.”

His professional career spanned 18 seasons. Heward played parts of nine seasons in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, the New York Islanders, Columbus Blue Jackets, Washington Capitals, Los Angeles Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning. In 394 career NHL games he scored a total of 38 goals while adding 86 assists and 221 penalty minutes.

His international credentials: A bronze in the 1994-95 World Championships, two gold medals at the World Championships (2003 and 2004) and a silver at the 2005 World Championships. He spent three seasons in Switzerland (2002-2005) and one season in Russia (2007-08). His professional career also included 208 career AHL games. Before turning pro, Heward played 263 career games with the WHL’s Regina Pats from 1987-1991.

“Jamie will be an excellent addition to our coaching staff and his track record of coaching and development speaks for itself,” said GM Barclay Parneta. “His experience as a player and a long-time assistant coach, combined with his familiarity with the WHL were all major factors that led to this decision. His efforts were instrumental in helping the Swift Current Broncos win the 2018 Ed Chynoweth Cup and we’re very excited to add a coach of Jamie’s calibre to our franchise.”

