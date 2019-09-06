Langley-based Giants players off at NHL camps

Several of the players were drafted by NHL teams and a couple were invited to camp

from vancouvergiants.com

Seven players with the Vancouver Giants are scattered around North America right now attending NHL Training Camps.

Bowen Byram: Colorado Avalanche (drafted in round 1, 2019. Signed.)

After he was selected fourth overall by the Avs in the 2019 NHL Draft, Bowen Byram will begin his first fall NHL Training Camp this week.

In July he signed his first NHL contract with Colorado and should be given plenty of opportunity to showcase his abilities. After a historic sophomore season in the WHL, Bowen Byram’s options for this season are one of two: The NHL or the G-Men. The Avalanche are competing in a Rookie Tournament in Anaheim from Sept. 7 to 10.

Milos Roman: Calgary Flames (drafted in round 4, 2018. Unsigned)

The 1999-born Slovak is heading to his second fall NHL Camp with Calgary. Last season he set new career highs in goals (27) and points (60). He also led the Giants with 17 power play goals. Assuming he’s returned to the WHL, he’ll look to secure one of the three over-age spots on the Giants roster. The Flames prospects will play two games against the Edmonton Oilers on Sept. 7 (in Red Deer) and Sept. 10 (in Calgary).

David Tendeck: Arizona Coyotes (drafted in round 6, 2018. Unsigned)

The 1999-born product of North Vancouver will be heading to the desert for his second NHL Training Camp. After a phenomenal 2018-19 campaign, Tendeck is poised to turn some heads in his final season of CHL eligibility. Tendeck has won 49 games in his past two regular seasons and another 13 in the playoffs. Tendeck will compete against Bowen Byram and the Avalanche at a Rookie Tournament in Anaheim from Sept. 7 to 10.

Alex Kannok Leipert: Washington Capitals (drafted in round 6, 2018. Unsigned)

The 2000-born product of Regina, SK has done this before. Kannok Leipert will also be attending his second fall NHL Camp. Last season he scored five goals along with 14 assists and a +29 rating. The Capitals are competing in a Rookie Tournament in Nashville, TN from Sept. 5 to 10.

Trent Miner: Colorado Avalanche (drafted in round 7, 2019. Unsigned)

The 2001-born product of Brandon, MB is off to his first fall NHL camp. Miner will join Bowen Byram in Colorado and will also competing in the Anaheim rookie tournament beginning Sept. 7. Miner set a single-season record for the Giants last season with a .924 save percentage. He won 24 games and also attended Hockey Canada’s Goaltending Development Camp earlier this summer.

Dylan Plouffe: Montreal Canadiens (invited. Unsigned)

Heading into his final season of WHL eligibility, 1999-born defenceman Dylan Plouffe is absolutely on the radar of NHL teams. The product of Sherwood Park, Alta., has record 20-or-more points in each of his past three seasons. During the 2018-19 playoffs, Plouffe scored six goals along with 10 assists for 16 points. Fun fact: If Dylan Plouffe dresses in 67 games for the Giants this season, he’d become the team’s all-time games played leader. Plouffe has previously attended Training Camp with the Vancouver Canucks and the Arizona Coyotes.

Kaleb Bulych: Carolina Hurricanes (INVITED. Unsigned)

The 2000-born product of Yorkton, SK is off to join the Carolina Hurricanes at their camp. Bulych was the Giants iron man last season, suiting up in all 68 games for the team. He notched three goals and seven assists for 10 points in that span. Last fall, Bulych attended camp with the Vancouver Canucks. This time around, he’s headed South to join the Carolina Hurricanes for their rookie tournament in Nashville, TN.