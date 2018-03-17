Langley-based Giants receive awards, gear up for Friday playoffs

Giants may have fallen in their last regular home season game. But nevertheless, Friday night was a big night for a few of the Langley-based players – especially team high scorer Ty Ronning.
Friday night on home ice at the Langley Events Centre the G-Men wrapped up their regular season schedule with a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Kelowna Rockets.
But the night was about so much more. It was the fan appreciation night and a night of the annual team awards given out before the game.
The winners were:
Season ticket holder of the year: John Turner
Jock McGrandlevolunteer of theyear: Matt Schaeffer
Players choice award: Ty Ronning
Sultan Thiara plus-minus award: Ty Ronning
Save-On-Foods scholastic player of theyear (high achool): Alex Kannok Leipert
Trinity Western University collegiate academic players of theyear: Dawson Holt and Dylan Plouffe
Three star awards winners: David Tendeck, Tyler Benson, and Ty Ronning
White Spot humanitarian of theyear: Ty Ronning
Bruce Allen inspirational leadership award: Tyler Benson
Graduation awards: Ty Ronning, Darian Skeoch, and Brennan Riddle
Most improved player: David Tendeck
Most sportsmanlike player: Davis Koch
Milian Ilich rookie of the year: Bowen Byram
Pat Quinn top defenceman: Dylan Plouffe
The Buble ironman award: James Malm
Unsung hero: Darian Skeoch
Gordie Howe top scorer award: Ty Ronning
P.C. Toigo most valuable players award: Ty Ronning and Tyler Benson
Rematch tonight
Next up for the team, they’re going to wrap up the regular season with a rematch in Kelowna this evening (Saturday). After the 5-2 defeat Friday at home, the G-Men are hoping to defeat the Rockets on their turf.
Playoff schedule revealed
In round 1 of the series the Vancouver Giants will play the Victoria Royals starting this coming Friday and Saturday away from home. All are evening games, excdpt the tentative April 2 game at LEC.
1. @ Victoria – Friday, March 23
2. @ Victoria – Saturday, March 24
3. @ Vancouver – Tuesday, March 27
4. @ Vancouver – Wednesday, March 28
* 5. @ Victoria – Saturday, March 31
* 6. @ Vancouver – Monday, April 2
* 7. @ Victoria – Tuesday, April 3