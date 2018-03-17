Langley-based Giants receive awards, gear up for Friday playoffs

Giants may have fallen in their last regular home season game. But nevertheless, Friday night was a big night for a few of the Langley-based players – especially team high scorer Ty Ronning.

Friday night on home ice at the Langley Events Centre the G-Men wrapped up their regular season schedule with a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Kelowna Rockets.

But the night was about so much more. It was the fan appreciation night and a night of the annual team awards given out before the game.

RELATED: VIDEO: ‘Big time disappointment’ as Vancouver Giants fall to undermanned Kelowna Rockets

The winners were:

Season ticket holder of the year: John Turner

Jock McGrandlevolunteer of theyear: Matt Schaeffer

Players choice award: Ty Ronning

Sultan Thiara plus-minus award: Ty Ronning

Save-On-Foods scholastic player of theyear (high achool): Alex Kannok Leipert

Trinity Western University collegiate academic players of theyear: Dawson Holt and Dylan Plouffe

Three star awards winners: David Tendeck, Tyler Benson, and Ty Ronning

White Spot humanitarian of theyear: Ty Ronning

Bruce Allen inspirational leadership award: Tyler Benson

Graduation awards: Ty Ronning, Darian Skeoch, and Brennan Riddle

Most improved player: David Tendeck

Most sportsmanlike player: Davis Koch

Milian Ilich rookie of the year: Bowen Byram

Pat Quinn top defenceman: Dylan Plouffe

The Buble ironman award: James Malm

Unsung hero: Darian Skeoch

Gordie Howe top scorer award: Ty Ronning

P.C. Toigo most valuable players award: Ty Ronning and Tyler Benson

Rematch tonight

Next up for the team, they’re going to wrap up the regular season with a rematch in Kelowna this evening (Saturday). After the 5-2 defeat Friday at home, the G-Men are hoping to defeat the Rockets on their turf.

Playoff schedule revealed

In round 1 of the series the Vancouver Giants will play the Victoria Royals starting this coming Friday and Saturday away from home. All are evening games, excdpt the tentative April 2 game at LEC.

1. @ Victoria – Friday, March 23

2. @ Victoria – Saturday, March 24

3. @ Vancouver – Tuesday, March 27

4. @ Vancouver – Wednesday, March 28

* 5. @ Victoria – Saturday, March 31

* 6. @ Vancouver – Monday, April 2

* 7. @ Victoria – Tuesday, April 3