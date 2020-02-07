Langley-based Giants suit up to spotlight organ donation

The public can get special jerseys through an online fundraising auction. (Jamison Derksen photo)

The Vancouver Giants are once again suiting up to show their support for organ donation during their match against the Prince George Cougars on Saturday evening.

That night, the Giants will wear special-edition Hockey Night in Canada inspired sweaters and people can get their hands on the game jerseys in an online auction.

The entire proceeds from the auction will go towards the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

Additionally, 1,000 lucky fans in attendance Saturday will win a commemorative bobblehead celebrating the history of Hockey Night in Canada, and Coach’s Corner featuring Don Cherry and Ron MacLean. Fans can also enter to win an autographed bobblehead at the game.

Saturday night’s game marks the second of a five-game home stand for the Vancouver Giants who are looking for their fifth victory in a row. The Giants enter the weekend ranked third in the B.C. Division standings.

The game will include a tribute to the Logan Boulet Effect. A member of the SJHL’s Humboldt Broncos, Boulet died in the April 6, 2018, bus crash, one of the 16 victims of the tragedy.

Before his death he signed an organ donor card and his legacy is sparking a national movement for organ donation registration.

Western Hockey League teams will also wear special helmet decals to create awareness of “Green Shirt Day Presented by VistaPrint Corporate Solutions in Partnership with Global News and Canada’s Organ and Tissue Donation Community.”

The campaign continues through the season. On April 7, fans are encouraged to wear green in memory of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy and in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect. The goal of Green Shirt Day is to inspire organ donor registrations, furthering the legacy of Boulet, and creating a conversation among Canadians on the importance of organ donation in the process.

In addition to the decals adorning helmets, the specially themed jerseys will be emblazoned with text The Logan Boulet Effect on the inside collar. The Lethbridge Hurricanes, Boulet’s hometown team, was the first WHL Club to take this step by incorporating the words into their sweaters during the 2018-19 WHL regular season.