Dylan Plouffe is off to Vegas this weekend, joining Vancouver Giants teammate David Tendeck, to participate in the Arizona Coyotes rookie hockey camp. (Chris Relke/Vancouver Giants)

Langley-based hockey player off to Arizona’s rookie camp

Vancouver Giants defenceman Dylan Plouffe competes for the Coyotes in an NHL pre-season tournament.

Another Vancouver Giants is heading to an NHL camp ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Defenceman Dylan Plouffe, 19, will be competing for the Arizona Coyotes in the Vegas pre-season tournament beginning on Saturday, Sept. 8 and running through to next Tuesday.

Originally selected by the Giants in the second round (29th overall) in the 2014 WHL bantam draft, Plouffe is coming off his third full season with the team.

Last season ther player who hails from Sherwood Park, Alta. set new season highs for goals (nine), assists (31), plus-minus (+5) and penalty minutes (55).

In 181 career games with the G-Men, Plouffe has notched 15 goals and 51 assists for 66 points to go along with 127 penalty minutes.

Plouffe is the sixth Giant who will be attending an NHL camp joining: David Tendeck (also Arizona), Alex Kannok Leipert (Washington), Milos Roman (Calgary), Kaleb Bulych (Vancouver), and Owen Hardy (Vancouver).

After starting the pre-season with a 2-0-0-1 record, the Giants will return to action this weekend when they host a three-day, four-team tournament at the Langley Events Centre.

The Giants battle the Victoria Royals on Friday night at 7 p.m.

RECENT COVERAGE: Vancouver Giants fall in fight-filled pre-season game

 

