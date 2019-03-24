Lindsay Carson and Regan Yee have been named to Team Canada. File

Langley-based runners selected to Team Canada mixed relay

Regan Yee and Lindsay Carson are members of Langley Mustangs

Langley-based runners Regan Yee and Lindsay Carson have been selected to compete at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Denmark for Team Canada next weekend.

Yee and Carson, both members of the Langley Mustangs track and field club, will be on a six-person mixed-gender relay team, a first for Canada.

The eight-kilometre relay will kick-off action in Aarhus, Denmark, on Saturday, March 30.

John Lofranco, head coach of Canada’s IAAF World Cross Country team, said the mixed relay allows more of Canada’s distance runners the opportunity to test themselves against international competition.

“Since all of the athletes on the team have international experience, we strongly believe a top-eight finish is promising even with the world’s most dominate distance running nations taking part,” Lofranco said.

Teams composed of two men and two women will each run one loop of the course, in any order they wish. Runners will pass a wrist band that serves as the baton through a 20-metre long exchange or takeover zone.

In 2017, more than a dozen countries participated in the mixed relay, with Kenya coming out on top in a time of 22:22 over eight kilometres.

READ MORE: Langley runners turn in top performances at University of Washington invitational

Canada will be participating in the mixed relay for the first time in the event’s history and will be led by Regan Yee and fellow middle-distance runner and steeplechaser John Gay.

“I’m both excited and nervous,” Yee told the Langley Advance Times.

“We are going to be racing against some of the world’s very best runners so we definitely have our work cut out for us, but we are sending a very strong team and I know that we will all be keen to put our best effort forward on race day.”

Gay noted the World Cross Country Championships have been described as the “greatest footrace on earth.”

“As a steeplechase specialist, the distance and terrain will cater well to my strengths,” Gay said.

Runners face 75 metres of elevation, looping through grass and open woodland that will see athletes pass through sand pits and mud, before it takes the runners up the steep grass roof of the Moesgaard Museum.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver fall to Seattle in Game 2 of the playoffs

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver fall to Seattle in Game 2 of the playoffs

Thunderbirds topple the Giants 4-1 in Langley, evening the Western Conference series one game each

VIDEO: Stolen Bentley seen driving wrong way in viral video has been recovered

Dash cam captured coupe nearly colliding with oncoming traffic

Langley-based runners selected to Team Canada mixed relay

Regan Yee and Lindsay Carson are members of Langley Mustangs

Jordan Owens memorial tournament continues

Players come from as far away as Washington State to take part in fundraiser

Langley Eagles soar at Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association playoffs

Atom A1 team crowned final four champs

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Calgary captain has 3 points as Flames torch Canucks 3-1

Giordano leads way as Alberta side cracks 100-point plateau

1,300 cruise ship passengers rescued by helicopter amid storm off Norway’s coast

Rescue teams with helicopters and boats were sent to evacuate the cruise ship under extremely difficult circumstances

Province announces $18.6 million for B.C. Search and Rescue

The funding, spread over three years, to pay for operations, equipment, and training

Vancouver-bound transit bus involved in fatal crash near Seattle

One man was killed and a woman injured in crash with bus purchased by TransLink

Late-season wave of the flu makes its round in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control reported 50 per cent jump in flu cases in first weeks of March

VIDEO: Windy conditions cause fire on rural Surrey property to spread ‘quickly’

Department on scene for about four hours

Police investigating after body found in Maple Ridge park

Discovered early Friday near highway

Tofino’s housing crisis causing some to seek shelter at the local hospital

Tofino’s housing crisis is pushing the town’s ‘hidden homeless’ population into the forefront.

Most Read