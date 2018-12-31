Team Tardi in action at Vernon. Facebook image

Langley-based Team Tardi one step closer to repeating as B.C. curling champions

Top of the standings as round robin play comes to a close at 2019 BC Juniors in Vernon

Langley and Victoria’s Team Tardi is in position to become B.C. curling champions for the third year in a row as round robin play comes to a close at the 2019 B.C. Juniors in Vernon.

Tyler Tardi, Sterling Middleton, Matthew Hall and Alex Horvath finished at the top of the junior men’s standings with six wins and one loss.

The team will progress directly to the final, where they will look to become provincial champions for a third year in a row.

Team Tardi will face the winner of the junior men’s semifinal, which takes place today.

Royal City’s Team Sato (Hayato Sato, Joshua Miki, Dawson Ballard, Troy Chong) will play against Vernon, Kelowna and Invermere’s Team Colwell (Erik Colwell, Logan Miron, Ben Morin, Tyler Powell).

Delta Thistle’s Team Daniels (Sarah Daniels, Kayla MacMillan, Jessica Humphries, Sarah Loken) finished round robin play at the top of the junior women’s standings with six wins and one loss. As with Team Tardi, Team Daniels will progress directly to the final.

The junior women’s semifinal will see Victoria’s Team Reese-Hansen (Taylor Reese-Hansen, Catera Park, Jordan Koster, Sydney Brilz) face Vernon’s Team McGillivray (Megan McGillivray, Jaelyn Cotter, Katelyn McGillivray, Cassidy Schwaerzle) for a spot in the final. Both teams had five wins and two losses in round robin play.

Thanks to the holidays, the Langley-based Tardi rink didn’t have a lot of practice time in the week leading up to the championships.

Tardi said because rinks were shutting down for the season, “it’s a little tough this time of year” to get ice time.

