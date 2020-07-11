Langley-based Trinity Western University sends six to Volleyball Canada camp

TWU’s Mathias Elser will spend his third summer with Volleyball Canada’s U21 program. He was one of six Spartans selected. (TWU file image)

Trinity Western’s men’s and women’s volleyball teams will once again be well-represented with Volleyball Canada, as six Spartans, including incoming and current, were named to Canada’s 2020 age-group virtual training groups.

The men’s U21 group includes current Spartan Mathias Elser along with Jackson Corneil, who is set to join the Spartans this fall, while the men’s U19 roster includes future Spartans Aaron Elser and Liam Remple.

For Elser, this will mark his third summer with the U21 program, having played with the national side at the NORCECA U21 Championship in 2018 and at both the U21 Pan American Cup and U21 World Championship in 2019.

The women’s U20 group features incoming Spartans Kaylee Plouffe and Kendra Kern. Both Plouffe and Kern represented Canada at last summer’s FIVB U18 World Championship.

Team Canada has prepared the program to further connect, educate, and continue the development of the selected athletes as Canada looks towards World Championship qualification in 2021.

The athletes will be engaged through various sessions in July and August including support from Team Canada staff on technical, tactical, physical, and mental skill development.

