TWU’s Mathias Elser will spend his third summer with Volleyball Canada’s U21 program. He was one of six Spartans selected. (TWU file image)

Langley-based Trinity Western University sends six to Volleyball Canada camp

Spartans players named to Canada’s 2020 virtual training groups

Trinity Western’s men’s and women’s volleyball teams will once again be well-represented with Volleyball Canada, as six Spartans, including incoming and current, were named to Canada’s 2020 age-group virtual training groups.

The men’s U21 group includes current Spartan Mathias Elser along with Jackson Corneil, who is set to join the Spartans this fall, while the men’s U19 roster includes future Spartans Aaron Elser and Liam Remple.

For Elser, this will mark his third summer with the U21 program, having played with the national side at the NORCECA U21 Championship in 2018 and at both the U21 Pan American Cup and U21 World Championship in 2019.

READ ALSO: TWU volleyball coach remembered

READ ALSO: Langley-based Spartans win men’s and women’s Canada West volleyball championships

The women’s U20 group features incoming Spartans Kaylee Plouffe and Kendra Kern. Both Plouffe and Kern represented Canada at last summer’s FIVB U18 World Championship.

Team Canada has prepared the program to further connect, educate, and continue the development of the selected athletes as Canada looks towards World Championship qualification in 2021.

The athletes will be engaged through various sessions in July and August including support from Team Canada staff on technical, tactical, physical, and mental skill development.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

@TrinityWesternSpartansLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL submits revised financial request to federal government: source

Just Posted

Vandals deface Aldergrove elementary school with racist slur, male genitalia

Langley School District confirms it has filed a report with the Langley RCMP

‘Our hands are tied’: Langley Good Times Cruise-In announces cancellation due to COVID-19

People are encouraged to donate to the chosen Langley charities online, said Cruise-In director

Langley Township lifts evacuation alert as flooding threat drops

People are still advised to avoid the Fraser River due to fast running water

Rideshare expands into Aldergrove

As of Thursday, Lyft is now offering service throughout Metro Vancouver

Conservationists in race against time to rehabilitate grizzly cubs transferred to Aldergrove zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

Woman sexually assaulted, robbed near Surrey SkyTrain station: RCMP

Police say the incident happened July 10, just after 11 p.m. near King George SkyTrain station

B.C. Ferries increasing passenger capacity after COVID-19 restrictions

Transport Canada 50-per-cent limit being phased out, no current plans to provide masks

Once-in-a-lifetime comet photographed soaring over Abbotsford

Photographer Randy Small captures Comet NEOWISE in early-morning sky

BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream

Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Grocers appear before MPs to explain decision to cut pandemic pay

Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases

Man shot dead in east Abbotsford suburbs

Integrated Homicide Investigative Team called to investigate

Most Read