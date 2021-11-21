Langley-based TWU Spartans playing for gold

Trinity Western Spartans will play for gold Sunday Nov. 21 at the 2021 U SPORTS Women’s Soccer Championships. (twu)

The Trinity Western Spartans will play for gold this Sunday at the 2021 U SPORTS Women’s Soccer Championships.

The Langley-based Spartans secured their spot in the title match with a hard-fought 4-2 victory in extra time over the Laval Rouge et Or on Saturday afternoon, Nov 20.

Early in the second half of extra time, senior forward Kathryn Harvey tallied a sensational marker in the 105th minute, which ended up as the game-winner.

A short time later, in the 107th minute, the Spartans added an insurance marker, when freshman forward Holland Stiel tucked a loose ball inside the right goal post from close quarters to make it 4-2.

In a Canada West tilt, Trinity Western will face the MacEwan Griffins in the gold medal match on the campus of Cape Breton University while Laval will kick off against the UBC Thunderbirds in the bronze medal match.

