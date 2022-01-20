Created in 1972, Canada West has 17 member university sports organizations in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Langley-based TWU Spartans unable to host volleyball weekend

Women’s team had been slated to host UBC Okanagan Heat. Men’s games expected to go ahead

The women’s volleyball series between the UBC Okanagan Heat and the Trinity Western Spartans originally scheduled for this weekend has been postponed, Canada West announced Thursday.

The change comes as a result of the home team not having the minimum number of players available to safely compete this weekend due to COVID-19 related protocols.

The Spartans were slated to host the Heat at the Langley Events Centre Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22. No reschedule dates have yet been set and will be announced by the affected teams when determined.

The men’s games will go ahead as planned, with first serve set for 8 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday in Langley.

