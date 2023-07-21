Langley basketball player earns provincial accolades

A power forward basketball player at Walnut Grove Secondary is getting some help to power through her education.

Kiera Pemberton has earned the David Gifford Memorial Scholarship, awarded to the top female and male athlete in B.C.

“Kiera is one of the most gifted athletes this province has ever seen,” BC High School Sports said in announcing her win. “She remains humble and willing to give back. Kiera organized and coached her own girls’ basketball camp, raising over $1,000 for KidSport charity.”

Pemberton is a point guard, small forward, power forward, shooting guard, and to earn the accolade, must excel both on and off the field of play.

“I am a very active person. I enjoy hiking, water sports, camping fishing and spending time with family and pets. I aspire to play basketball when I attend university. I want to become a veterinarian and open my own business when I am finished school,” she said in her online profile at sportsrecruits.com.

BC School Sports congratulated the Langley player on her “admirable achievement.” The scholarship is $1,500.

In 2022, she broke a record in the AAAA girls basket provincials that had stood for 42 years while a Grade 11 student. She earned provincial MVP in both 2019 and 2023. After graduation, she heads off to the University of North Dakota.

Pemberton has also assisted at Basketball BC summer camps, taught PE at her local elementary school, and volunteered at her church’s nursery. On top of that, she’s also a star when it comes to her academic work.

“Dave Gifford was a BCSS director from 1988 to 90, and received the BCSS Honour Award in 1992. He was a teacher and administrator in Vancouver, and died in 1992,” according to BC School Sports.

