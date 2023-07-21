BC School Sports has awarded Langley’s Kiera Pemberton the Dave Gifford Scholarship. (BC School Sports graphic)

BC School Sports has awarded Langley’s Kiera Pemberton the Dave Gifford Scholarship. (BC School Sports graphic)

Langley basketball player earns provincial accolades

Scholarship awarded to B.C.’s top high school female athlete given to Walnut Grove Secondary student

A power forward basketball player at Walnut Grove Secondary is getting some help to power through her education.

Kiera Pemberton has earned the David Gifford Memorial Scholarship, awarded to the top female and male athlete in B.C.

“Kiera is one of the most gifted athletes this province has ever seen,” BC High School Sports said in announcing her win. “She remains humble and willing to give back. Kiera organized and coached her own girls’ basketball camp, raising over $1,000 for KidSport charity.”

Pemberton is a point guard, small forward, power forward, shooting guard, and to earn the accolade, must excel both on and off the field of play.

“I am a very active person. I enjoy hiking, water sports, camping fishing and spending time with family and pets. I aspire to play basketball when I attend university. I want to become a veterinarian and open my own business when I am finished school,” she said in her online profile at sportsrecruits.com.

BC School Sports congratulated the Langley player on her “admirable achievement.” The scholarship is $1,500.

In 2022, she broke a record in the AAAA girls basket provincials that had stood for 42 years while a Grade 11 student. She earned provincial MVP in both 2019 and 2023. After graduation, she heads off to the University of North Dakota.

Pemberton has also assisted at Basketball BC summer camps, taught PE at her local elementary school, and volunteered at her church’s nursery. On top of that, she’s also a star when it comes to her academic work.

“Dave Gifford was a BCSS director from 1988 to 90, and received the BCSS Honour Award in 1992. He was a teacher and administrator in Vancouver, and died in 1992,” according to BC School Sports.

.

• READ MORE: Aldergrove student scholarships and bursaries really add up

• READ MORE: SASSY Awards honour Langey’s outstanding youth

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. High School BasketballLangley Township

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada looks for positives after disappointing draw to open soccer World Cup

Just Posted

A Langley Township-Fraser Heights riding would include North Langley, as well as part of North Surrey as far west as the Port Mann Bridge. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley would share three MPs with Abbotsford, Surrey under new riding plan

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files) (File photo)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Looking for something to do in Langley?

A RCMP SUV near 200th Street and the Langley Bypass, with bullet holes in its windshield after the shooting incident on July 25, 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)
IN OUR VIEW: Attacks cast a long shadow on Langley

Walnut Grove Gators scoring sensation Kiera Pemberton was named Most Valuable Player at the Tsumura Invitational despite her team coming up short in the championship final on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Langley Events centre. (Langley Events Centre) Walnut Grove Gators scoring sensation Kiera Pemberton was named Most Valuable Player at the Tsumura Invitational despite her team coming up short in the championship final on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Langley Events centre. (Langley events Centre)
Langley basketball player earns provincial accolades