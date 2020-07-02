Langley Blaze head coach Jamie Bodaly posted a video of a recent practice. The organization is using social distancing and sanitization protocols as practices.

Langley Blaze back on the field but only for practices

New camera system allows families and colleges to watch ball players

Langley Blaze baseball resumed practices in late June but there won’t be a proper ball season, according to the organization’s general manager.

“The league season is officially not on,” said Doug Mathieson.

But the local ball club got the green light to offer socially distanced practices which is allowing the coaches and athletes to return to the game they love.

“Our coaches are excited,” he said. “Our players are happy to be back out.”

The Blaze has protocols and procedures in place to sanitize and keep people distanced. They keep records of attendance for contact tracing.

“Parents have been great staying in their cars,” Mathieson added.

Mathieson said the organization is basing decisions on B.C. health experts and will follow their directives for gradual reopening. While there won’t be a traditional ball season, the club may continue summer session until August, instead of the traditional July stoppage.

“If we get the green light, we’ll play exhibition game schedules,” he added. “If we further get a green light, we’ll probably do some September tournaments but that’s all speculation at this point. We’re just going day by day and see what we can do.”

More sports have resumed in the U.S. which is seeing record virus spread.

“We don’t need that,” Mathieson commented.

Langley Blaze is willing to wait for the health of players, coaches, and families.

The practices help with skills development but a new tech tool, brought in because of the pandemic, could also help players really score.

A high definition camera has been installed at McLeod Baseball Field. Any Blaze team can access it.

“Anyone using the field can use it,” he explained.

Games and practices can be viewed by family, the public and even scouts for colleges and universities.

“It’s good for sending out college videos,” he added.

The Langley Blaze organization has sent more than 250 players onto post-secondary education but COVID-19 has changed how schools find out about players. In the past, there were showcase events and scouts were free to travel.

The Blaze is trying to help players whose futures are impacted by the virus.

“We’re allowing seniors to come back if they’ve lost a season,” Mathieson said.

Many schools are doing the same which limits the space available for Blaze players ready to go to the next level so they can at least continue with skills development.

BaseballLangley Blaze

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Giants add two imports top roster

Just Posted

Police arsenal deployed in Langley to avoid potentially violent situation

Mounties arrest armed Vancouver man after Tasering him on Willoughby side street

Langley Blaze back on the field but only for practices

New camera system allows families and colleges to watch ball players

This year’s Canada Day parade in Aldergrove unlike any before due to COVID-19

Families lined six kilometres of local streets in socially distant groups for the Wednesday procession

Nurses make house calls in Langley pilot program

United Way Lower Mainland is providing extended nurse visits on porches or curbside

Giants add two imports top roster

New additions from Sweden and Slovakia

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

B.C. First Nations vow to keep fighting after Trans Mountain pipeline appeal denied

Squamish Nation, Tsleil-Waututh Nation and Coldwater Indian Band made the application

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

‘Queue jumpers’ not welcome in B.C. as COVID-19 U.S. cases rise: Horgan

Premier Horgan said he’s heard concerns that Americans have stopped at Vancouver hotels instead of heading to their destination

US officer resigns after photos, connected to death of black man in 2019, surface

Elijah McClain died, last summer, after police placed him in a chokehold

Black worker files discrimination complaint against Facebook

Oscar Veneszee, Jr. has worked as an operations program manager at Facebook since 2017

Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

The prisoners allege guards did not wear masks until April 25

Nestle Canada selling bottled water business to local family-owned company

The Pure Life bottled water business is being sold to Ice River Springs

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

President Donald Trump said the jobs report shows the economy is “roaring back”

Most Read