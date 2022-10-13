Langley’s Saul Aspinall, 15, won his match in the 125 lb. category at the Savard’s boxing show in Surrey on Sept. 24. (Right to left) Aaron Aspinall (Sauls dad), Saul Aspinall and his coach, Dale Gatin. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley boxer Saul Aspinall wins fight despite injury

Used left hook, jab, after hurting right hand

Despite suffering an injured hand, Langley’s Saul Aspinall, 15, won his match in the 125 lb. category at the Savard’s Fight Night boxing show hosted by Savard Boxing Club in Surrey on Sept. 24, defeating Dante Ortiz from Kelowna.

Dante came in seven pounds overweight, allowing Saul the opportunity to decline the fight. However, he decided to go ahead with the fight and was able to get the win regardless.

Coach Dale Gatin of the Abbotsford-Mission Boxing Club said Aspinall “came out aggressive and threw nice combinations. He was working off the jab to set up his combinations. Dante is known for his power, so it was important for Saul to have good defence and move his head.”

Aspinall hurt his right hand in the second round, but prevailed using his jab and throwing left hooks, Gatin said.

“We advised him to work off the jab and only throw his right hand if he saw an opening. So taking this advice, Saul went back to his jab and threw some nice left hooks to the body and kept busy the whole third round.”

Boxing

