Langley Cheer & Athletics is sending their junior 3 team, Jade, to Disney World to compete next month. (Jennifer Ewachiw/Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley cheerleaders climb their way to the Summit

A team from Langley Cheer & Athletics is on their way to Florida to compete in early May.

A team of kids, ages 10 through 14 years old, are heading to the happiest place on earth to do what they love doing.

Langley Cheer & Athletics Ltd., a local cheerleading facility, is sending their junior 3 team, called Jade, to one of the most prestigious cheerleading competitions in North America, said head coach and co-owner Nikole Davie.

They’re going to The Summit in Orlando, Fla. The Varsity All Star produced event runs May 3 to 6, at Walt Disney World Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, Davie explained.

This is the “season-capping goal for many competitive all-star teams,” she said.

The 2018 Summit will showcase more than 3,000 teams from across Canada and the United States and will include performances in the newly opened arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, which officially opened in January and is the first facility in the world built specifically for cheer and dance competitions.

“Teams competing at The Summit must receive a bid at a prior competition during the season, in order to be eligible to participate,” Davie explained.

“We are so excited to be sending our second team in as many years to The Summit. Being such a new gym, this is a huge accomplishment for our athletes and staff,” she added.

All-star cheerleading is a discipline of cheerleading that is open to all ages and skill levels.

And according to the part owner, Langley Cheer believes that all-star cheerleading is the most inclusive sport available to young athletes.

“There is a team for everyone at Langley Cheer,” Davie added.

In order to make it to The Summit, Langley Cheer athletes had to succeed at a bid event held earlier in the competitive season. Davie explained that as bid event competitions took place all across North America over various weekends this season, cheerleaders – like the junior 3 all-star team – were glued to Varsity TV on Monday evenings to find out if their weekend’s performance qualified them to join their elite peers in Orlando.

Fans at home can watch a livestream of the event on Varsity TV on Varsity.com.

Previous story
COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff second-round predictions
Next story
Jr. Blaze burn Cards

Just Posted

Judgment levied in Langley mushroom skimming

A court has fined a man who made off with thousands worth of mushrooms

Jr. Blaze burn Cards

Langley Junior squad improves to 2-1 after 7-4 victory over Abbotsford

Langley cheerleaders climb their way to the Summit

A team from Langley Cheer & Athletics is on their way to Florida to compete in early May.

Guild members answer call for ‘Quilts for Humboldt’

Quilts created in Langley will be delivered to Saskatchewan for those impacted by tragic bus crash

Langley councils urge Metro reps to vote against retirement allowance

Controversial issue to come up again at Friday morning board of directors meeting

Find your perfect new job at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

Dozens of companies have set up in the Cloverdale Agriplex

B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

Joelle Mbamy was expected to stand trial Thursday, instead pleaded guilty to one of three charges

‘N’ driver in McLaren caught going 70 km/hr in playground zone

Vancouver police said the driver was fined $368 and the luxury car impounded for seven days

UPDATE: Farmworkers displaced after fire tears through building at Fraser Valley farm

Flames broke out Thursday morning in building that housed up to 80 workers at Abbotsford farm

Dr. LipJob ordered to stop doing botox and other medical procedures

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh ordered to stop unlawful practice of medicine

B.C. to prevent for-profit blood, plasma collection

Voluntary Blood Donations Act would make it illegal to pay for blood, plasma donations

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

$30-million-winning lotto ticket bought in Coquitlam

The BC Lottery Corporation says the ticket matched all six winning numbers for the 6/49

B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Age limit 19, province retains wholesale cannabis monopoly

Most Read

  • COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff second-round predictions

    Sidney Crosby and the Penguins continue their quest for their third straight Stanley Cup

  • Langley cheerleaders climb their way to the Summit

    A team from Langley Cheer & Athletics is on their way to Florida to compete in early May.

  • Jr. Blaze burn Cards

    Langley Junior squad improves to 2-1 after 7-4 victory over Abbotsford