Langley Christian headed for semi-finals in high school volleyball championships

They're contesting for a spot in the finals Friday afternoon

For the Langley students still in the BC Secondary School Volleyball Provincial Championships, it was all coming down to Friday’s games.

Langley Christian advanced to the semifinals in the AA Boys division, and were to face the George Elliot Coyotes on Friday at 3 p.m.

The winner of that game would face either M.E.I. or Abbotsford Christian for the title.

Abbotsford took the title in 2018.

Langley Christian has already defeated W.L. Seaton and Pacific Academy to make it to the semi-finals.

The tournament, for both boys and girls teams, continues onto Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Langley Events Centre.

 

