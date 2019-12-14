Langley Christian Lightning makes finals at Tsumura basketball invitational

Okanagan Mission Huskies used their height inside to thwart the Langley Christian Lightning in the first semi-final of the Tsumura Invitational at Langley Events centre on Froday, Dec. 13. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events centre)

Langley Christian Lightning will play for bronze Saturday night (Dec. 14) at the Tsumura Basketball Invitational at Langley Events centre.

Lightning will face Kelowna in the third-place game at 6:45 p.m while Britannia Bruins face Okanagan Mission Huskies in the match for gold and silver at 8:30 p.m.

In the semi-finals, the Huskies used their height inside to thwart the Lightning as they held their opponent to 13 second-half points.

The Huskies were up 29-27 at the break before pulling away for the 59-40 final score.

OKM’s Lily Pink led all scorers with 16 points and Celeste Roosdahl finished with a dozen. The Lightning’s Makenna Gardner had 15 points and Lainey Shelvey scored 12.

Bruins denied an all-Kelowna championship final after leading wire-to-wire in their 76-59 win over the Kelowna Owls.

Britannia raced out to a 10-2 lead and never trailed in the second semi-final. The Owls would get within three points late in the first quarter but could get no closer.

Surprise Munie scored 33 for Britannia and Shemaiah Abatayo had 18. Jewel Leeson chipped in with a dozen points, all from beyond the arc. Shiah Holmes scored 17 to lead the Owls.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Tsumura Basketball Invitational begins at the Langley Events Centre

READ ALSO: Coquitlam team emerges as 2019 Boys TBI Champions at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday night

Quarter-final round

Okanagan Mission Huskies 75 Walnut Grove Gators 66

The balance and depth of the Okanagan Mission Huskies was on full display as nine players hit the scoresheet in their team’s 75-66 win over Walnut Grove. Lily Pink was the team’s top scorer with 21 while Melaina Corrado (12 points) and Shae Faitala (11 points) also reached double digits.

Sophia Wisotzki was tops for the Gators with a game-high 22 points and Anneke Cairnie finished with 16. Fania Taylor and Juliana Jacobs each had 13.

Langley Christian Lightning 58 St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights 43

The Langley Christian Lightning built a double-digit lead in the second half en route to a 58-43 win over St. Thomas More Collegiate. Lainey Shelvey (16 points) and Makenna Gardner (11 points) were the top scorers for the Lightning while Kate Stewart Barnett (14 points) and Gigi Gaspar (13 points) countered for the Knights.

Kelowna Owls 70 R.A. McMath Wildcats 39

The Kelowna Owls clamped down defensively in the second quarter, allowing just four points while their offence caught fire and poured in 27 points in that 10-minute stretch to take an insurmountable 41-17 half-time lead. And while the second half was closer, the damage had been done as the Owls knocked off the R.A. McMath Wildcats 70-39.

Tessa Bentley (16 points) and Katrina Fink (12 points) were the top scorers for the Owls while Liz Kennedy (13 points) and Kate Carkner (12 points) led the Wildcats.

Britannia Bruins 81 Yale Lions 54

Trailing by a basket at the half, the Britannia Bruins exploded for 31 third-quarter points in an 81-54 rout of the Yale Lions.

Surprise Munie scored 17 of her 24 points in the second half. By comparison, Yale scored just 20 points in the second half. Shemaiah Abatayo had 19 for the Bruins and Brooklyn Humchitt chipped in with 14. Neelam Rai led the Lions with 22, largely on her three-point shooting prowess as she sunk seven from beyond the arc.

Consolation scores

Lord Tweedsmuir 71 G.W. Graham 57

Riverside 78 Valleyview 47

Heritage Woods 73 Argyle 39

Terry Fox 70 Brookswood 62

Burnaby South 62 Panorama Ridge 49

Fleetwood Park 67 Earl Marriott 63

Walnut Grove 84 St. Thomas More Collegiate 56

Yale 82 R.A. McMath 59

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Okanagan Mission Huskies used their height inside to thwart the Langley Christian Lightning in the first semi-final of the Tsumura Invitational at Langley Events centre on Froday, Dec. 13. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events centre)

Okanagan Mission Huskies used their height inside to thwart the Langley Christian Lightning in the first semi-final of the Tsumura Invitational at Langley Events centre on Froday, Dec. 13. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events centre)

Okanagan Mission Huskies used their height inside to thwart the Langley Christian Lightning in the first semi-final of the Tsumura Invitational at Langley Events centre on Froday, Dec. 13. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events centre)