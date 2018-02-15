Langley Christian’s Brodie Hofer is a finalist for Sport BC’s male high school athlete of the year. Greg Laychak Black Press

Langley Christian star volleyball player up for honour

Langley's Brodie Hofer, Aldergrove's Sarah Potomak and Langley Curling Club team all up for Sport BC awards

A trio of local athletes, as well as a curling team, are all up for Sport BC Athlete of the Year Awards.

Langley’s Brodie Hofer, Aldergrove’s Sarah Potomak, and Surrey’s Tyler Tardi are nominees in their respective categories for the annual awards, which will be presented in late March.

The nominees were announced on Feb. 13.

Hofer, a Grade 12 student at Langley Christian who is set to join the Trinity Western Spartans men’s volleyball program after graduation, is up for the male high school athlete of the year.

His competition is Windsor Secondary’s Ryan Baker (football and baseball) and Semiahmoo’s Michael Dowaniuk.

In the junior athlete of the year category, Potomak is up against Cowichan Bay’s Desirae Ridenour (triathlon) and Maggie Coles-Lyster (cycling).

Potomak has represented Canada at various international events with the national women’s hockey team program.

Tardi (curling) is up for the male junior athlete of the year. His competition includes Coquitlam’s Mathew Barzal, who currently plays in the NHL with the New York Islanders, and Vancouver’s Anastas Eliopoulos (athletics).

And Tardi’s rink, which plays out of the Langley Curling Club, is a finalist for the team of the year, against both the UBC men’s track and field teams and the UBC women’s volleyball team.

The Tardi rink won the Canadian junior national title last month and will represent Canada in the upcoming world junior curling championships in Scotland.

The 52nd annual awards ceremony and gala dinner is set for March 28 at the Westin Bayshore Vancouver Hotel.


The B.C. team of skip Tyler Tardi (left to right), third Sterling Middelton, second Jordan Tardi and lead Zac Curtis, with coach Paul Tardi (behind) are nominated for Sport BC’s team of the year. Michael Burns Curling Canada photo

