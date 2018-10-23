Langley Boxing Club organizer Dave Allison (right) and athlete Sarah Pucek. Courtesy Dave Allison

Langley City Boxing wins fight to continue Clash series

The Langley City Boxing club and Coast Convention management met an agreement to continue Clash

The Langley City Boxing Club has fought successfully to keep the Clash at Cascades boxing series alive after being hit with an “unmanageable” fee hike.

As reported by the Langley Times on Oct. 6, the Clash at Cascades was set to be discontinued after its final event on Oct. 26, due to a facility rental fee increase.

However, on Oct. 18, organizer Dave Allison met with Coast Convention management and reached an agreement that allows the boxing series to continue at the Langley City venue.

The club didn’t reveal the agreed-upon fee, but Allison said the new rate is attainable.

“The boxing club will pay more, however it is a manageable amount, allowing us to keep the same format. We feel we were treated well and understand the Cascades Casino is still sponsoring the events.”

With their past 50 events, Langley City Boxing has paid a lower rate since they are a Langley-based community group.

“We very much appreciate the sponsorship of the Cascades Casino and look forward to a great 2019. The Clash is an iconic boxing series in the local boxing scene.

“Boxing history has been made at the Clash,” said Allison.

Allison added the Clash events are especially important for the club’s group of young fighters called “The Brat Pack,” who range in age from 10-16 years old.

“The fact the Clash continues gives these youngsters all a chance to fight in the future.”

Allison noted a number of remarkable boxing achievements have been made at the Clash, including: the first World Boxing Council’s amateur championship, the first pro boxing match in Langley, the first woman, Sarah Pucek, winning the Commonwealth Championship, and the first North American Boxing Federation title fight.

The next Clash at Cascades is set for Oct. 26 at Cascades. General admission is $40 and kids under 12 are admitted free. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the fights start at 7:30 p.m.

