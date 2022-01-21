Langley City hosts programs that encourages seniors to get fit

Langley City is resuming its specialty programs aimed at getting seniors more active and physically fit.

“Choose to Move and ActivAge are unique fitness programs that enable participants to choose how they want to be active while offering support and guidance throughout the process,” said Christine Daum, Timms Community Centre recreation supervisor.

The City’s community centre is partnered with the BC Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA) and the University of British Columbia’s Centre for Hip Health and Mobility to offer these free activity programs for those 65 and older. Langley City provides the facilities and administration so there’s no cost barrier to participation.

Choose to Move and ActivAge targets inactive seniors aged 65+ years old that are interested in getting active and need extra support and guidance to get fit and healthy.

“These programs were developed to make it easier for seniors to get healthy and continue with a healthier, more active lifestyle, for life,” she explained.

Choose to Move kicks off with an information session so people can learn if it’s the right program for them.

While participation is free, people must register in advance by calling the Timms centre at 604-514-2940. The information session is Jan. 22 at 11:30 a.m. at the centre, 20399 Douglas Cres. Spaces are limited.

Those who sign up for Choose to Move will be able to take advantage of the three-months of expert help. The session runs Jan. 29 to April 9. A certified activity coach develops an individualized action plan for each participant including one-on-one consultations and regular check-ins, and additional support is also provided with monthly group motivational meetings.

“Activities really revolve around their personal interests – sports, gardening, walking, swimming,” Daum explained. “Activage is a group fitness class where everyone is doing the same activity together.”

ActivAge also runs three months – Saturday mornings from Jan. 22 to April 9 – and also at the Timms centre. The program is led by a certified BCRPA fitness leader specializing in active ageing. Every week, participants meet for one hour of activity.

This fun, social class will focus on movement activities that will help build muscle strength, balance and flexibility that is needed to live a healthy, active life, Daum said.

People must sign up as there are a limited number of spots. Register online through the City website’s recreation page or by calling the number above.

“Patrons can sign up for both programs as they are quite different,” Daum noted. “Choose To Move is an individual program where the participants work one on one with the activity coach to develop an activity plan. That might include taking part in the ActivAge program.”

Depending on public health orders, the programs, last run in person in the fall of 2021, may move online but organizers are prepared either way.

If the programs can be offered in person, COVID protocols are followed.

Currently, masks must be worn at all times in the facility, all participants must show proof of full vaccination, Daum said. No one is permitted to participate if they are showing any signs/symptoms of illness; there is no sharing of equipment; all equipment is sanitized before and after use.

