Timms Community Centre in downtown Langley City is still not open to the public, but will provide limited access for scheduled appointments and classes in the weight room and fitness facilities. (Langley City/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley City re-opens Monday to limited weight room and fitness classes

Still no drop-ins allowed, but some pre-registered appointments possible at Timms Community Centre

Langley City shared news that is sitting well with some local fitness fan.

Starting Monday, limited services are returning to Timms Community Centre.

The centre was shut down to the public, among other recreational and community facilities, back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as the province begins to re-open in Phase 3 of the Restart BC plan, the city is looking at ways to re-open some of its operations, including its recreational amenities, said Mayor Val van den Broek.

Next week, that will mean restricted access and limited programming will be provided within the centre’s weight room and indoor fitness classes, the mayor announced.

“The City of Langley looks forward to welcoming the public back to some of our facilities in a progressive manner, which will include a multi-phased approach,” van den Broek said.

RELATED: Tennis courts, bike parks set to re-open in Langley City

Timms Community Centre and the nearby Douglas Recreation Centre will remain closed to the public, she emphasized.

There are still no drop-ins allowed.

However, the weight room will be open to users and indoor fitness classes will resume. But, people must pre-register in advance for classes and time slots.

Participants may register online through the City’s reconnect platform or by calling Timms Community Centre at 604-514-2940, or Douglas Recreation Centre at 604-514-2865.

To review the weekly fitness schedule, people can also visit langleycity.ca.

“Langley City council will be considering re-opening more services and programs for residents to enjoy, and the City asks for your patience and understanding as we work to implement changes gradually and cautiously in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19 virus,” van den Broek said.

For access to these specific services, Timms Community Centre will be accessible through the north entry only.

For the most up-to-date information, residents are encouraged to visit the municipal website regularly at langleycity.ca/COVID-19

.

